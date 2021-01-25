Salem Farmers Market is weathering the winter in an indoor location every Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon.
The winter market is at 369 South Broadway, at the former location of Rockler Woodworking.
Social distancing and masks are required. Some of the vendors also offer pre-ordering with pickup service next to the market’s entrance.
On offer are fruits and vegetables, meat, dairy, fish and poultry as well as honey, soups, chocolates, cookies and other baked goods, spices, jellies, dipping sauces and handmade goods.
For more information or updates on hours, check the Salem NH Farmers Market Facebook page or go to www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org.