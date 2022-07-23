Growing up in Glastonbury, Connecticut, Grace Vallo vividly remembers picking ripe veggies from a nearby farmstand, or finding the freshest lobster at the pound with her dad.
Capturing the essence of New England cooking has become Vallo’s lifelong journey and led to her career as a chef and food blogger.
Her culinary expertise continues to pay off. Vallo, 27, who now lives in Salem, was recently recognized in the national Create Cooking Challenge: My Family’s Recipe video competition, sponsored by American Public Television (APT). The Create channel is a lifestyle how-to channel produced and distributed by APT that airs on public TV stations in 249 markets.
Vallo’s recipe, “Lobster Puff Pastry Tart (‘Adult’ Lobster Roll),” landed her in ninth place out of about 100 contestants.
According to a press release, original recipes from more than 30 different regions in the U.S. were recognized, with more than 25 countries and cultural traditions represented. The winner was tapped to host a web series for Create.
In Vallo’s video audition, she described herself as a “self-taught home chef, full-time food blogger, born and bred New Englander,” who is always on the hunt for the “perfect ugly heirloom tomato.”
While the traditional New England lobster roll is often served in a buttered, toasted hot dog bun, Vallo uses puff pastry as “an elevated twist,” to add complexity and give the delicacy a subtle makeover.
“It’s a little bit more indulgent, it’s a little bit more sophisticated. It just takes a lobster roll to the next level,” she says.
Vallo says cooks can either boil fresh lobster or use frozen, pre-cooked lobster meat, heated in a pan with butter and fresh chives. After the puff pastry is baked, chunks of lobster and leeks are placed on top.
“Then I just add a little fresh lemon zest just to make it a little less rich and indulgent. It looks fancy, but it’s just really simple and good.”
She calls the recipe “the essence” of her brand: creating dishes using seasonal ingredients, something she’s done since her youth.
“Lobster is the epitome of New England,” she says.
Taking after Dad
Vallo has “fond memories” of going to City Fish Market in Glastonbury for “the most fresh seafood possible.” These days, Vallo heads to Shyer’s Lobster Pound in Salem.
“They do such a good job, it’s so fresh. They’re really great people, too,” she adds.
Vallo says her dad’s influence first inspired her budding skills.
“My dad was kind of the chef in the house. I was always his little sous chef, watching him cook, but also helping him prep dinner, too,” she says.
Her recipes often represent her experience cooking Sunday dinner with her dad. Finding fresh, seasonal food to cook at home was a big part of those meals – for example, making an apple salad using the seasonal fruit.
“If we found perfect heirloom tomatoes during the late summer, we would make some dish out of that together,” she says.
Though college initially steered her toward a corporate career, that wasn’t her passion.
“It paid the bills, but I didn’t like love what I was doing,” she says.
About five or six years ago, she began documenting her family’s recipes on her food blog, tastefullygrace.com. Eventually she began to make her own.
“I just started coming up with all these crazy recipes,” she says.
Two years ago, she took her cooking career full-time.
Her website bio lists recipes by season: baking strawberry muffins using native berries in the spring; making panzanella salad using heirloom tomatoes, sweet corn, Anaheim peppers and pickling cucumbers in the summer; creating “Brown-Butter Peach Cobbler” or “Pumpkin Carbonara With Crispy Sage” in the fall; and cooking pan-seared tenderloin steak with “5-Ingredient Wine Sauce” when the weather turns cold.
Vallo also favors other New England veggies like carrots, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, rutabagas and turnips.
“In the summertime, I love making grilled meats or homemade popsicles. In the winter, I love making a warm bowl of pasta or slow-cooked meats,” Vallo says.
Between her blog, her YouTube channel, her social media accounts and her recognition with the Create contest, she’s seen an upward trend in her success.
“It’s amazing what you can do when you have the time to do it and the capacity to do it,” Vallo says.
“It’s something that I wake up thinking about, going to bed thinking about. It’s my baby, for sure,” she adds.
Besides her dad, she also credits as inspirations the French chef Jacques Pepin, who infuses his cooking with New England influences, and Ree Drummond, who hosts the Food Network show “Pioneer Woman.”
“She’s always been my inspiration for where I’m trying to go in my career. She started off with a food blog and obviously now is a really successful businesswoman, not just a chef but a businesswoman. And she has always maintained this level of being so humble, and she really hasn’t forgotten her roots.”
The judges say...
The Create Cooking Challenge was judged by a panel of public-TV chefs: New Orleans chef Kevin Belton, Mexican chef Pati Jinich, Greek American chef Diane Kochilas, Chinese chef Martin Yan and Italian-American chef Nick Stellino. The celebrity judges based their decisions on entrants’ culinary knowledge, presentation, ideas, and other factors.
Yan thought Vallo “engaged the audience, was very personal and animated and had good camera presence,” while Stellino said Vallo was “camera ready,” according to Jamie Haines of APT Communications.
“He thought she sold it well,” said Haines.
“We all loved Grace’s recipe and presentation,” Haines adds.
Vallo was “excited and flattered” by the recognition.
“Obviously, I am going against a bunch of really, really talented chefs. Just having that recognition is just really, really awesome. And I just felt very grateful and appreciative.”
Vallo says landing a spot on Create TV would be a dream come true.
“I would love to if the opportunity was right. Obviously, they would want to have me too. But I would love to, yes, for sure,” she says.
Vallo’s dream home would include space for a garden to grow her own heirloom tomatoes.
Her recipe blog is at TastefullyGrace.com; she’s also on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest and her YouTube channel, @Tastefully Grace.