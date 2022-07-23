NH Chef Grace Vallo

In conjunction with American Public Television’s “Create Cooking Challenge: My Family’s Recipe,” New Hampshire PBS Create viewer Grace Vallo of Salem earned honors for for her Lobster Puff Pastry Tart. Check it out at youtube/cTuYJoTKWFk).

 AMERICAN PUBLIC TELEVISION

Growing up in Glastonbury, Connecticut, Grace Vallo vividly remembers picking ripe veggies from a nearby farmstand, or finding the freshest lobster at the pound with her dad.

Capturing the essence of New England cooking has become Vallo’s lifelong journey and led to her career as a chef and food blogger.

Lobster Puff Pastry Tart

A screenshot of a video from New Hampshire PBS Create viewer Grace Vallo shows her adding the finishing touches to her Lobster Puff Pastry Tart.
Grace Vallo on NHPBS

Salem food blogger and chef Grace Vallo appears in a promotional message for NHPBS after winning acclaim in the Create Cooking Challenge.