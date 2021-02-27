NOT ONLY has restaurateur Al Fleury been able to keep his six restaurants and music venues on the Seacoast afloat during the pandemic, he’s gearing up to open one of his well-known concepts in the Queen City in early spring.
The former Club ManchVegas is being transformed into the Goat Bar and Grill, which also has locations in Hampton and Portsmouth. The Goat is known for its burgers, BBQ fare and whiskey drinks.
Unlike the previous dance club, the new venture will feature only live music. The main focus is country music, but groups and solo musicians of all genres will take the stage.
“It is a complete renovation. Nothing will be the same from the kitchen to the bar and the outside,” Fleury said. “It is going to be a completely different place.”
Fleury is confident the restaurant’s new incarnation will transcend the stigma associated with its address.
In 2019, a murder took place in the former club’s parking lot after a confrontation inside. Other clubs in that section of downtown have also drawn a significant police presence over the years. One club, Whiskey’s 20, is required to pay for police detail to cut down on calls.
“We are cleaning up the image,” Fleury said. “We do great restaurant business at our other locations, and we are going to focus on families.”
The decor will have more of an urban look than the spots on the Seacoast, he said. The 3,500-square-foot space is larger than the other two restaurants. The renovation is estimated to cost $82,000, according to the building permit.
Another restaurant, Annapurna Curry & Sekuwa House, opened in the spot formerly occupied by GlowBar on Hanover Street. The club shut down shortly after a much-publicized brawl that had bar patrons battling police.
Annapurna is described as “an authentic Nepalese and Indian restaurant.”
Manchester is gaining a reputation throughout the state as a “foodie city,” said Sara Beaudry, executive director of nonprofit Intown Manchester.
“Not only do they want to come here and check it out, people want to invest,” she said. “I think it is very positive.”
Pandemic opening
Fleury always knew he wanted to open a location in Manchester after graduating from Saint Anselm College in 2004. He partnered with three classmates, John Mirabella, Conor Flanagan and Joe Iacopucci, as investors on the project. This is the first time Fleury has launched such a partnership.
He remembers frequenting Strange Brew Tavern on Market Street and former restaurants like Black Brimmer American Bar & Grill and Cahoots Bar & Grill as a college student.
He has no hesitancy about opening while restrictions remain in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think it is a great time to do this,” Fleury said. “I think that hospitality is going to bounce back big this spring.”
He hopes to open the Goat in mid-April. The space includes a large back patio. “We are opening up a side wall there to bring the inside to the outside. Obviously that helps with COVID,” he said. “Regardless of restrictions, we have ample space for tons of tables inside and out. We obviously dealt with restrictions this past year. We never closed any of our locations.”
The Fleury Group also owns Bernie’s Beach Bar and Wally’s Restaurant in Hampton and the Green Room in Hampton and Portsmouth.
Chuck Kalantzis, who owns Penuche’s Sports Bar and Music Hall on Elm Street, (once home to the Black Brimmer), said he’s limited to solo performances.
“It’s killed me,” he said. “I’m struggling to survive.”
He’s unsure about when the restrictions will be lifted, but he’s hopeful for the future of Elm Street and the surrounding area of the city.
“Once everything gets back to normal, I welcome anybody that wants to bring music to the city,” Kalantzis said. “I think there is plenty of room.”
Like many in the industry, he plans to offer outdoor seats and live entertainment during the summer months.
Angel City Music Hall Bar and Eatery is said to be opening in “early 2021” at 179 Elm St. The website touts a professional stage, billiards, games and TVs.
“The opening of Angel City Music Hall has been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” the website reads.
Music industry challenges
For larger music venues, like Tupelo Music Hall in Derry, it is hard to book artists because many aren’t touring, owner Scott Hayward said.
The music venue is temporarily closed before outdoor drive-in shows will return in May. It’s become too tough and too costly for live music venues to remain open with capacity restrictions, he said.
“We’re all in the same boat,” he said.
Hayward has already booked all of Tupelo’s shows for May, June and July, beginning with Foreigners Journey, a tribute group for both Foreigner and Journey.
He hopes to open for indoor shows with 50% capacity.
“I really hope this is the last summer we have to be outside,” Hayward said.
Beaudry said business in downtown Manchester remains strong and ready to bounce back as vaccination increases and case numbers decline.
“I have to believe there is a light at the end of the tunnel, that we are going to get back to normal and as a community we are much wiser if something like this were to, God forbid, happen again,” she said.
Other businesses — such as Diz’s restaurant and the Thai Connection — have opened during the pandemic. Others are on the way.
Kalantzis said it’s going to be a slow process for the entertainment and restaurant industry to reopen and turn a profit.
Basically, last in line, he said.
“All of us are lucky to be survivors right now,” he said. “I’ve been in this business for 40-some-odd years, and this is toughest I’ve ever had to be able to stay open. If it wasn’t for me to continue to put money in it, it would never survive.”
Changing the image
The Goat will likely draw a much different crowd than Club ManchVegas, Fleury said. He specifically sought out the location to bring the brand to Manchester after receiving offers at other locations, including on Elm Street.
The restaurant hosts different music acts or activities such as musical bingo. Often, musicians are booked from Nashville. “All of our locations can be really fun,” Fleury said. “You can let loose and have a really great time. But that doesn’t mean it needs to be unsafe or unclean.”
He’s also opening another restaurant in Hampton and in Newburyport, Mass.
“I think there will be a big upswing, and I want to be at the ground level of it,” Fleury said.