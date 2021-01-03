SUNDAY: Family
This simple LEMON ROAST CHICKEN is just right for family day. Heat oven to 375 degrees. Squeeze the juice of half a lemon over a 4 1/2- to 5-pound chicken; put rind in cavity. Place on a rack in a shallow roasting pan. Brush chicken with canola oil and sprinkle with coarse salt and dried thyme. Roast 1 1/2 to 2 hours or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Remove from oven; let stand 5 minutes before slicing.
Serve the juicy bird with your own MASHED POTATOES and GRAVY. Add fresh steamed BRUSSELS SPROUTS topped with crumbled bacon and a ROMAINE SALAD on the side. Don’t forget the DINNER ROLLS. For dessert, CHOCOLATE ICE CREAM is easy.
PLAN AHEAD: Save enough chicken for Monday. Make 2 extra cups mashed potatoes and save enough ice cream for Tuesday.
SHOPPING LIST: lemon, chicken to roast, canola oil, coarse salt, dried thyme, potatoes to mash, gravy, fresh Brussels sprouts, bacon, romaine lettuce, dinner rolls, chocolate ice cream.
MONDAY: Heat and Eat
Use that leftover chicken in CHICKEN AND CHIVE FETTUCCINE (see recipe). Serve with a LETTUCE WEDGE with crumbled blue cheese along with BREAD STICKS. For dessert, PEACHES are just fine.
SHOPPING LIST: spinach-flavored or other fettuccine, olive oil, grape tomatoes, chive-and-onion cream cheese, Italian seasoning, lettuce, crumbled blue cheese, bread sticks, peaches.
TUESDAY: Budget
Salmon is delicious any way it’s prepared, so this SALMON CHOWDER fits the bill. Cook 1 (10-ounce) package frozen corn in butter sauce according to directions. In a large bowl, combine the cooked corn, 1 (14 3/4-ounce) can drained salmon, 2 cups leftover mashed potatoes, 1 cup 1% milk and 1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper. Microwave on high (100% power) 3 or 4 minutes or until hot. Mix well; stir in 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice. Ladle into bowls and garnish with chopped fresh parsley.
Serve with a deli CARROT SALAD and CRACKERS. For dessert, leftover ICE CREAM is waiting.
SHOPPING LIST: frozen corn in butter sauce, canned salmon, 1% milk, red bell pepper, lemon, fresh parsley, deli carrot salad, crackers.
WEDNESDAY: Express
Give yourself a break and pick up some packaged BARBECUED BEEF for dinner tonight. Heat it and serve on toasted WHOLE-GRAIN SANDWICH BUNS. Top with sliced DILL PICKLES. Stop by the deli for COLESLAW. For dessert, make instant VANILLA PUDDING with 1% milk and swirl in a little honey.
PLAN AHEAD: Save enough barbecue for Thursday.
SHOPPING LIST: packaged barbecued beef, whole-grain sandwich buns, sliced dill pickles, deli coleslaw, instant vanilla pudding, 1% milk, honey.
THURSDAY: Kids
Transform yesterday’s barbecue into BARBECUE TACOS. Heat and spoon the leftover meat into warmed taco shells. Add mild salsa, chopped lettuce and shredded cheddar cheese. The tacos go well with heated canned REFRIED BEANS. For dessert, halve some KIWIS and eat them with a spoon.
SHOPPING LIST: taco shells, mild salsa, lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, canned refried beans, kiwis.
FRIDAY: Meatless
Keep it simple tonight with open-face BROILED PEPPER JACK CHEESE AND ROASTED RED PEPPER SANDWICHES. Heat broiler. Drain red peppers (from a jar) on paper towels before placing on rye bread. Top with cheese slices. Broil until cheese melts. Serve with deli or canned VEGETARIAN VEGETABLE SOUP. PEARS are dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: jar roasted red peppers, rye bread, pepper jack cheese, deli or canned vegetarian vegetable soup, pears.
SATURDAY: Entertain the Family
This SHRIMP SCAMPI (see recipe) couldn’t be any easier to prepare for the family. Serve with ANGEL HAIR PASTA. On the side, FARRO WITH PESTO, TOMATOES AND PECANS is a special treat (see recipe). Add SOURDOUGH BREAD. For dessert, CHEESECAKE WITH BLUEBERRIES is always special.
SHOPPING LIST: olive oil, large shrimp with tails, garlic, crushed red pepper, coarse salt, fresh parsley, lemons, angel hair pasta, pecan halves, farro, prepared basil pesto, parmesan cheese, water-packed artichoke hearts, grape tomatoes, pepper, sourdough bread, cheesecake, blueberries.