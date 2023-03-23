COOKING-OIL-BG

Various sample fuels used in road test of 40% palm-based biodiesel in Central Java, Indonesia.  

 Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

A global biofuel boom is set to drive a shortage of vegetable oils - used for cooking and now increasingly to power trucks and planes - intensifying a debate over food vs. fuel.

From the U.S. to Brazil and Indonesia, governments are embracing energy made from plants like soybeans or canola, or even animal fat, to move away from fossil fuels and cut emissions. This has created opportunities for vegetable oils, especially palm oil, an ubiquitous but controversial ingredient found in products like pizza dough, instant noodles, chocolate and shampoo.

COOKING-OIL-BG

A truck receives crude palm oil from a tank at a palm oil processing factory in West Java, Indonesia.  