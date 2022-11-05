Sierra Nevada Celebration Ale

Sierra Nevada Celebration Ale.  

 Rey Lopez/Washington Post

Today's craft brewing landscape is punctuated by the commodity of newness. Loud, bright labels shout from shelves. Heavily hyped beer releases encourage people to flock to breweries for cans whose contents are actually quite similar - often containing the same, trendy hops of last week's release but in different ratios - but with a different name.

There is something extra special, then, about the annual arrival of a classic beer to remind drinkers of the origins of the current craft craze. Sierra Nevada Brewing Company's Celebration Ale, a wet-hopped India Pale Ale released every fall as the brewery's winter seasonal, is that beer.