Browning scallops

Scallops are seared in a skillet.

 Stacy Zarin Goldberg/For the Washington Post

Browned food is tasty food. Just think about it: Would you prefer a steamed chicken breast or one that has been seared in a skillet? Even if they are seasoned exactly the same, the seared chicken will be more flavorful than the steamed one because how food is cooked impacts flavor, too.

Our senses have two chemical processes to thank for browned, better tasting food: the Maillard reaction and caramelization.