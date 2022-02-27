Tucked away in an industrial part of Manchester, the Exotic Pop Stop offers a global experience to its customers with snacks like Doritos from Korea and Fanta from Egypt.
The brightly colored packages of candy, cereal, drinks and snacks from around the world line the store shelves. The countries seem endless, including Australia, China and the United Kingdom.
“Who doesn’t really want to travel around the world?” said Nick Flores, part owner.
Since opening in July, the store has faced numerous COVID-19 challenges, including shipping, which is essential in getting snack brands from around the globe. Much of the product is purchased wholesale and not necessarily shipped directly from each country, Flores said.
Originally, owner Jimmy McTiernan Jr. wanted to open as an online store before landing the space at 100 Zachary Road, off East Industrial Drive. Between 5 and 10% of the business is online.
The inventory has been built over time in buying cases from multiple distributors.
One of the top selling products is Faygo, a soft drink company headquartered in Detroit. The brand is not sold in New England. One flavor, Firework, sells for $10 for a 20 ounce bottle. Of course, Coca-Cola from Mexico, made with real cane sugar, is among the offerings for $5.99.
The Doritos from Korea — including “Oven Roasted Chicken” flavor — go for $15.
“It really is a late night dinner where you are like, ‘Oh, I’ll grab a bag of chips,” Flores said. “It tastes like a chicken meal. They’re phenomenal. The flavor is so bold and well-rounded.”
Lay’s offers another interesting flavor from Thailand: wagyu steak.
Another popular item is the Cadbury Wunderbar sold in Canada, which sells for $3.50 or $4.50 at the store depending on the size.
Most of the business comes from people who learn about the shop from social media.
Some of the snacks — such as the Pokemon Mew Oreo — have become collector items and aren’t even consumed. The store does not intend to sell the cookie, which is being sold for as little as $9 and higher than $1,000 on eBay.
The full packs of the limited Pokemon Oreos were sold in stores for less than $4.
A corner of the shop includes museum-like glass display cases with multiple snack bags and soda bottles.
Flores and McTiernan opened the shop using private financing. Eventually, the duo hope to open coolers and smaller stands at barber shops or other retailers.
Shipping challenges
The new business experiences shipping delays in both getting products and sending online orders.
The front register warns customers that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused increased costs.
Some packages have sat in a distribution center without being scanned for days.
Right now, the store is waiting for a shipment from Turkey.
Mike Violette, CEO of Associated Grocers of New England, which serves independent grocery stores, said products on a domestic level are being held up with trucking and staffing issues. A few products, such as mandarins, fruits, vegetables and canned tuna, are shipped in from overseas.
The whole supply chain is struggling, which has resulted in 7% inflation for groceries. The blame is being placed on transportation and labor shortages.
“It is mostly an issue of staffing and trucks on the roads as opposed to ships in the ports,” he said.
Nostalgia
Flores’ father is from Saltio in Guadalajara, Mexico.
“I loved going to different places and grabbing all the different snacks because the snacks in Mexico are so much different,” he said.
The store caters to both people looking for goods from their native countries and others who want to try new treats.
Some people travel to foreign countries and have a hankering for something from that nation.
“One of my friends went to Japan, and he loves coming here because of the Hi-Chews, Skittles and Kit-Kats,” Flores said. Japan has more than 200 flavors of Kit-Kats, including cookies and cream and pudding.
“It is a cool, nostalgic feeling,” he said.
Many of the brands are the same, but some in different flavors like Cinnabon Oreos from Canada, and Skittles from Japan. Different ingredients are often used based on the regulations of those countries, Flores said.
“We have Skittles, but they don’t taste the same at all,” he said. “They are really different from what you would get around here in the store.”
“They are so good. They always sell out right when we get them,” Flores said.