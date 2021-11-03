Meatball Lasagna Soup
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, chopped
- 8 oz container baby bella mushrooms, sliced
- 1 1/2 cups onion, chopped
- 32 oz container beef broth
- 3 cups marinara sauce
- 12 beef meatballs, cooked
- 1 tsp onion salt
- 6 lasagna noodles, cooked and sliced in half vertically
- parmesan cheese, for serving if desired
- fresh chopped parsley, for serving, if desired
Add the olive oil to an Instant Pot set to sauté. When the oil is warmed, add the garlic, mushrooms and onions. Sautee for about 10 minutes or until the onion is softened and starts to brown slightly. Add the beef broth, meatballs and marinara sauce and onion salt and continue on sauté mode for an additional 15 minutes. Before serving, add the lasagna noodles. Garnish with parmesan cheese and parsley, if desired.
Potato, leek and carrot soup
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 stalks leeks, cleaned and sliced
- 3 medium potatoes, peeled and chopped
- 3 carrots, peeled and sliced
- 2 tsp fresh thyme
- 1 1/2 cups milk
- 4 cups vegetable broth
- 1/2 tsp turmeric
- 1 1/2 tsp Kosher salt
- 1 tsp fresh ground black pepper
- fresh chopped parsley, for garnish, if desired
Add the oil to a stockpot and set over medium high heat. When the oil is warmed, add the onion, garlic and leeks. Saute for 7 to 10 minutes or until the onions and leeks are softened and beginning to brown. Add the potatoes, carrots, thyme, milk, broth, turmeric, salt and pepper and bring to a boil. When the soup begins to boil, reduce heat to medium and simmer for 20 to 25 minutes or until the potatoes and carrots are tender. Transfer most of the soup to a blender or food processor, leaving about a quarter of the soup behind (if you prefer a chunkier soup). If you prefer a creamier soup, add all of the soup to the blender or food processor. Blend until creamy, then transfer back to the stock pot. Season with additional salt and pepper to suit your taste. Garnish with parsley before serving.
Creamy Sausage and Butternut Squash Soup
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 16 z package apple chicken sausage
- 1 cup celery, chopped
- 1 1/2 cups sweet onion, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 cup mini sweet bell peppers, sliced
- 1 medium butternut squash, peeled and chopped
- 32 oz container chicken broth
- 13.5 ounce can coconut milk
- 2 cups frozen broccoli and cauliflower mix
- 1 cup water
- 2 tsp Kosher salt
- 2 tsp Ajika seasoning blend
- 2 tsp fresh ground black pepper
- fresh chopped parsley for serving, if desired
Add the olive oil to an Instant Pot set to sauté mode. When the oil is warmed, add the sausage, celery, onion and garlic and peppers. Sautee for 7 to 10 minutes or until the sausage begins to brown and the onions and celery have softened. Add the butternut squash and chicken broth and sauce for an additional 15 minutes or until the squash has softened. Add the remaining ingredients, cover and set the Instant Pot to the soup setting for 30 minutes. Stir before serving and garnish with fresh chopped parsley, if desired.