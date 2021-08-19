It’s nearly impossible to drive by Karen & Julio’s Diner at 410 Roller Coaster Road in Strafford without taking note of the blinding, bright yellow exterior. It catches your eye whether you’re paying attention or not.
The small wing attached to the Isinglass Country Store and gas station lacks the railroad-car styling of many archetypal American diners with long counters and stainless steel panels. But the interior is neatly arranged with tables and booths and decorated in country chic.
More importantly, perhaps, proprietors Karen Levesque and Julio Gonzalez have earned the respect of locals for the good food and for the kindness with which they treat customers.
Betty and Larry Buckman, who live four houses down, have been regular customers since the diner opened a decade ago. “It’s a place where everybody knows your name,” Betty said.
On Thursday night, Buckman and about two dozen friends and patrons joined Levesque and Gonzalez in a celebration of their 10th year in the restaurant business with a turkey dinner, all the fixings, and cake and ice cream.
Levesque prepared three turkeys for the occasion, and 80-year-old Joel Sherburne, a fixture at Calef’s Country Store in Barrington for nearly 64 years, brought dessert — a Hannaford’s cake decorated with edible images of the diner, Karen and Julio.
“Good food and good people,” Sherburne said of the occasion.
Sherburne and friend Norma Carlson have been going once or twice a week ever since they discovered the place about a year ago, he said. They had to navigate around the temporary COVID shutdown, when takeout was the only option.
“By golly, the service was great, and so was the food,” Sherburne said.
Levesque was born and raised in nearby Rochester. Gonzalez was born in Cuba and came to the United States in 1982. They have been partners and friends for almost 20 years, launching the diner when the adjacent country store changed hands. The owner asked Gonzalez whether he would be interested in opening an eating place.
“Julio has always worked at restaurants,” Levesque said. He worked at Applebee’s for a time, and together the couple operated a small kitchen at a flea market.
“We have many great customers,” she said.
The warm feelings and gratitude are mutual.
Judi Pierce and her husband Bill started frequenting the diner about seven years ago, when they bought land in Strafford in order to build their retirement home.
“Karen and Julio’s became a regular stop for coffee and nourishment,” she said. “The diner is a warm and inviting place where local people gather, and it was a good way to get acquainted with the town and meet new folks.”
Pierce knows firsthand what a refuge the diner is in in times of trouble. Her husband Bill was diagnosed with cancer and died after only four months, leaving her distraught and grieving.
“I had few friends, and none in the area,” Pierce said. “Bill was the outgoing one, me not so much. They not only offered me food, but a place of refuge.”
Along with her church, and the support of friends, Pierce said she’s no longer alone, afraid or quiet.
“In some ways, I’m grateful for the pain I went through, but looking back, if it were not for Karen and Julio, I might not have made it through that dark time,” Pierce said. “Julio is a very compassionate person and grieved with me deeply when Bill passed. I entered a dark period, and their friendship was the world to me.”
Friends stopped by the restaurant Thursday morning as preparations for the evening celebration heated up, with three turkeys adding up to about 40 pounds roasting in the oven. Tom Stachulski, a regular customer, and his son Michael posed for a picture while sitting in a booth.
No diner can succeed on smiles and compassion alone. According to several customers, the food is excellent and priced right.
Karen said their best sellers are meatloaf, any kind of eggs benedict and blueberry pancakes.
A couple of customers had praise for Gonzalez’s rice and beans, an off-menu special that he occasionally prepares.
Judi Pierce says Levesque’s lasagna is well-known in the area. “When it is posted as a special on Thursday nights, we all know to get there early!
“I think her secret ingredient is love.”