T-Bones Great American Eatery is set to open its sixth location in Concord next month and is still hiring staff.
Great New Hampshire Restaurants announced the new T-Bones’ location will open in mid-September. The restaurant was supposed to open in May but got delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company also operates CJ’s, Cactus Jack’s and Copper Door. The newest T-Bones is at 404 South Main St. off Interstate 93 exit 12S. The building features a 250-seat dining room and bar, a private dining room and outdoor terrace. “We are so pleased to be opening the doors and finally be able to share this beautiful building and location with our guests and the Concord community”, said Tom Boucher, owner and CEO.
T-Bones Concord will employ approximately 125.
Anyone interested in applying for a job with the company can apply at t-bones.com/careers.