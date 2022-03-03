Taco Tour scheduled for May after two year hiatus Staff Report Mar 3, 2022 Mar 3, 2022 Updated 49 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Buy Now Owner Martin Delgadillo of Consuelo’s Taqueria in Manchester prepares food during the 2019 Taco Tour. DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Manchester’s Taco Tour is coming back this spring after being shelved for the past two years by COVID-19.The event, which will take place Thursday, May 5, from 4 to 9 p.m., is now being hosted by the Greater Manchester Chamber, in collaboration with the Manchester Economic Development Office.The Taco Tour began in 2011 and up to 30,000 visitors are expected to attend, according to a news release.“Downtown restaurants will showcase unique culinary twists on the taco for patrons to enjoy,” the release reads. Attendance to the Taco Tour is free.The event helps “boost economic energy and vitality in Manchester,” said Heather McGrail, interim CEO and vice president of membership and community partnerships for the chamber.“I’m thrilled that the Greater Manchester Chamber has stepped forward to organize this event in 2022,” said Jodie Nazaka, Manchester’s director of economic development, in a statement. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT