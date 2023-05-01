Taco Tour 2022
Thousands of people descended on downtown Manchester in 2022 for the taco tour.

 UNION LEADER file

Nearly 100 restaurants and businesses will participate in this year’s Taco Tour Manchester, which has been proclaimed the world’s largest.

About 20,000 people are expected to descend on downtown on Thursday, according to Mayor Joyce Craig. The event is organized by the Greater Manchester Chamber with the help of other business groups and the city’s Economic Development Office.