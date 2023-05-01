Nearly 100 restaurants and businesses will participate in this year’s Taco Tour Manchester, which has been proclaimed the world’s largest.
About 20,000 people are expected to descend on downtown on Thursday, according to Mayor Joyce Craig. The event is organized by the Greater Manchester Chamber with the help of other business groups and the city’s Economic Development Office.
The event runs from 4 to 8 p.m. rain or shine at different locations on Elm Street and surrounding side streets. Attendance is free and open to the public.
Each taco costs $3 (cash only).
On Monday morning, Craig touted the event as part of the launch of the National Small Business Week with more than 90 businesses participating.
“Elm will be closed. Hanover Street will be closed,” Craig said. “We are really looking forward to welcoming folks into the city.”
Craig said she looks forward to trying many of the offerings.
“There are always new ones, so it is great,” she said.
Erik Lesniak, business liaison for the city, said the event will bring attention to downtown from people who come in from all over New England.
“They will really discover what is really happening in Manchester,” he said.
There are offerings from everyone including gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options.
One of the newest restaurants downtown, Alas De Frida Mexican Restaurant, will serve a chipotle chicken with grilled onion taco.
While Birch on Elm is still in the process of being reopened, the restaurant will serve up braised pork butt with pineapple mole, al pastor with pickled onion and cotija tacos.
A number of food trucks will be located around Veterans Park, including Derry’s One Happy Clam offering a grilled shrimp taco with crunchy slaw and a garlic avocado sauce.
Some unique offerings include a sushi taco, with spicy crab lettuce and tempura seaweed, at Kisaki Japanese Cuisine at 641 Elm St., and alligator and andouille or steak chimichurri at bluAqua Restrobar at 930 Elm St.
Other establishments will be offering desserts or Mexican-inspired drinks, including an ice cream waffle taco at Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream at 119 Hanover St.
Beeze Tees at 36 Hanover St. will be selling official merchandise. The Fisher Cats home game will feature fireworks after the game.
The Taco Tour started in 2011, but took a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
New this year, music will be played at the 92.5 The River Stage in Veterans Park with performances from Jeffrey Gaines, Frank Viele and Best Not Broken.
The M&T Bank Bandstand, located on Elm Street near the intersection of Bridge Street, will have music by Colleen Green, Donaher and Supernothing.
Cole Riel, small business and community development director at the chamber, says the Taco Tour is a unique way for businesses to show off their offerings. He said many return throughout the year.
“The creativity and ingenuity that goes into each taco, in its own way, highlights the personalities, diversity, and culture of Manchester,” he said in a statement.
“It is a really fun tradition we have in the city of Manchester that people really look forward to it,” Craig said.