Texas Roadhouse to replace Newick's in Concord By Jonathan Phelps Union Leader Staff Jon Phelps Author email Jan 5, 2023 Jan 5, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Texas Roadhouse is planned for Loudon Road in Concord in place of the former Newick's Lobster House. Texas Roadhouse will replace the closed Newick's Lobster House on Loudon Road in Concord.Newick's closed its 317 Loudon Road location in March 2022. The family-owned restaurant still operates its Dover location.The building will be torn down and rebuilt to meet building code requirements. The new building will be 7,926-square-foot with 290 seats with an outdoor patio, according to the project application.Texas Roadhouse has 580 locations in 49 states, including Manchester, Nashua and Newington.