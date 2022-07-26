New England-based restaurant chain The Friendly Toast has officially opened its ninth location — and its sixth in Massachusetts — at Dedham’s Legacy Place.
Like the other locations, the Dedham restaurant will serve all-day brunch and fun cocktails and beverages.
“We are very excited to continue expanding our footprint in Massachusetts and to bring The Friendly Toast to Dedham and surrounding towns,” said Eric Goodwin, co-owner of the chain. “Our delicious food and drinks, mixed with a vibrant dining atmosphere, not to mention exceptional service, make The Toast the perfect place for friends and family to eat and gather while enjoying a one-of-a-kind experience.”
The Dedham restaurant, located at 680 Legacy Place, seats 140 guests in the 4,000-square-foot dining and bar space. The interior is decorated in the signature Friendly Toast style, with green walls, a red granite bar and eclectic, vintage-inspired decor.
The menu includes more than 60 food items made in-house with rotating specials made with seasonal, locally-sourced ingredients, as well as funky cocktails such as the “Dreamsicle” and several flight options such as mimosas and coffee.
The company plans to connect with the community in Dedham and the surrounding area by participating in monthly charity events and donations to organizations including the Dedham Food Pantry and Sky Philanthropy.
“The communities in which we serve remain a top priority to us here at The Friendly Toast,” said co-owner Scott Pulver. “We look forward to growing our relationships with the local residents and are eager to partner with local organizations that have an impact in the Dedham area.
The Friendly Toast has five other locations in Massachusetts, in Boston, Burlington, Danvers, North Andover and Chestnut Hill. Other locations are in Portsmouth, N.H., Bedford, N.H. and Burlington, Vt.