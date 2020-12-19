It’s a holiday season like no other we’ve experienced. Perhaps that alone is good enough reason to commit to fine sparkling wine this December. I’ve recommended several over the past few weeks, and here are two more: A stellar champagne worth a splurge and a modestly priced franciacorta to brighten your celebrations. We also have two delicious white wines from Italy and a bargain red from Bordeaux.
Leclerc Briant Réserve Brut
Three and a half stars (Extraordinary/Sublime)
Champagne, France, $60
The Leclerc Briant house, established in 1872, became a leading proponent of organic and biodynamic viticulture in Champagne beginning in the 1960s. Blended from equal parts pinot noir and pinot meunier with 20 percent chardonnay, the wine offers red berry flavors as well as some green apple, a hint of brioche and wild herbs. Subtle and delicious, this wine is great by itself, but it also benefits from lighter seafood dishes or salty appetizers. Certified organic and vegan. From Craft + Estate, an imprint of Winebow worth noting. Alcohol by volume: 12 percent.
Camilucci Ammonites Brut
Three stars (Extraordinary)
Franciacorta, Italy, $30
Blended from chardonnay, pinot blanc and pinot nero (the Italian name for pinot noir), this lovely, lively sparkler bursts with red currant and apricot flavors, plus some toasty yeasty notes.
It’s another example of franciacorta that packs verve and excitement near champagne levels at a more affordable price. ABV: 12.5 percent.
Alberto Oggero Roero 2018
Two and one half stars (Excellent/Extraordinary)
Piedmont, Italy, $22
Roero white wines, from the arneis grape, remind me of a warm summer day in an orchard when the fruit is just turning ripe. Alberto Oggero’s 2018 vintage offers peach and apricot flavors along with an intriguing herbal note and a refreshing bone-dry finish. Perfect for simple shellfish dishes. ABV: 13.5 percent.
Coppi Guiscardo Falanghina 2018
Two stars (Excellent)
Puglia, Italy, $19
Rich yet crisp, with a saline character that suggests the influence of the Mediterranean, this lovely white wine fairly cries out for grilled or broiled fish. Branzino, anyone? ABV: 13 percent.
GREAT VALUE
Chateau Bonesperance 2019
One and one half stars (Good/Excellent)
Bordeaux, France, $11
What do we want from an $11 red wine? No complications. Also, juicy fruit, decent acidity for refreshment and a smile to enhance our conversation or dinner. This tasty bordeaux, made from 100 percent merlot, delivers. Burgers up! The pizza is here! ABV: 13.5 percent.
Availability information is based on distributor records. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.