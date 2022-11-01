FOOD-SRS-COOKING-CHALLENGES-PH

Susanna Foo begins cooking her Wild Mushroom Dumplings with Porcini Mushroom and Truffle Sauce at her home in Villanova, Pennsylvania.

 Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

Cooking at home is a mood-booster, exercises muscles and the mind, and can help us maintain a healthy diet, especially as we age.

But with age-related medical conditions come new challenges in the kitchen. People with dementia or memory loss may worry about forgetting the roast they put in the oven. Perhaps the meals you used to prepare for a family of five no longer make sense for a solo diner. Arthritis, lost muscle mass, decreased height, and vision problems can all affect how you cook.