Hot tomato soup and a melted cheese sandwich was one of my favorite suppers growing up. It seems like an American standard. Here’s a modern, vegetarian, version and a little bit of nostalgia for this comforting supper.
Don’t be surprised to find orange juice is part of this easy, homemade tomato soup. Orange helps bring out the tomato flavor.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 2 can reduced-sodium crushed tomatoes, 1 container unsalted vegetable broth, 1 small container orange juice,1 small container heavy cream.
Staples: onion, sugar, salt and black peppercorns.
Tomato Soup
Olive oil spray
1 cup sliced onion
2 cups canned reduced-sodium crushed tomatoes
1 1/2-cups unsalted vegetable broth
1 cup orange juice
2 teaspoons sugar
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 tablespoon heavy cream
Heat a large saucepan over medium-high heat and spray with olive oil spray. Add the onion and saute 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. They should be golden but not brown. Add the crushed tomatoes, vegetable broth, orange juice and sugar. Bring to a simmer and cook 10 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 195 calories (27 percent from fat), 5.8 g fat (2.0 g saturated, 2.2 g monounsaturated), 8 mg cholesterol, 5.1 g protein, 35.9 g carbohydrates, 5.9 g fiber,182 mg sodium.