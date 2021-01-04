Tucker's plans to open a restaurant in Bedford this summer, choosing the former site of the Outback Steakhouse for its sixth and biggest location.
The breakfast and lunch chain signed a lease for the South River Road property that took effect Friday. CEO Hale Cole-Tucker expects it will take a few months to renovate the inside of the restaurant, which he hopes to open by the beginning of July.
“We have desperately, for the longest time, wanted to get either into Bedford or Manchester,” he said.
Tucker’s operates restaurants in New London, Hooksett, Concord, Dover and Merrimack. The company previously considered a site on Huse Road in Manchester, but that plan never came to fruition.
Tucker’s, which Cole-Tucker founded with his wife and company president Erica Tucker in 2014, is known for its homemade breakfast and lunch offerings with ingredients sourced from local farms. It has partnerships with 17 area farms or other entities to use fresh ingredients, including all of its eggs and greens. More than 55% of the food Tucker’s purchases is grown locally.
“Even up here in New Hampshire you can make a commitment to local food,” Cole-Tucker said.
The company's expansion comes as many restaurants have closed for good or retreated during the pandemic. In Manchester, Blake's Restaurant permanently closed its Hooksett Road location on Saturday. Bonfire Restaurant and Country Bar on Elm Street announced over the weekend that it would shut down until February.
The Outback was among the first restaurants in the area to shutter last year as state-mandated guidelines forced eateries to temporarily close their dining rooms and offer takeout only. Since indoor dining has resumed, restaurants continue to face limits on how many patrons they can accommodate.
Cole-Tucker said the past several months have been challenging, but the company has learned a lot.
“We definitely do see a light at the end of the tunnel, although it is a long tunnel. We are super positive about the future,” Cole-Tucker said. “The restaurant landscape is going to be very different."
While there have been some restaurant and retail closures in Bedford over the past year, most of those sites have already seen a turnover. This includes the former Harvest Market site along Route 101 in Bedford where Wicked Good Butchah and Flight Coffee are planning to relocate, as well as the former Canoe restaurant site near Target where Pressed Cafe is planning to open.
The Bedford site will include a spacious dining room and outdoor seating. The existing bar area will be converted into a takeout counter, and there will be a separate area for delivery drivers to pick up food orders. Food delivery has become an important part of Tucker’s business structure since the pandemic began, Cole-Tucker said.
About 50 employees are expected to work at the new facility, Cole-Tucker said.
The Bedford restaurant will feature a smoothie and juice bar. Tucker's also is considering adding brunch-based cocktails to the menu.
“We are going to look at this store as a concept store, so we are going to be trying out some new things,” Cole-Tucker said.