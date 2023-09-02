Some of the best meals I’ve eaten lately have been at what seems to be a bloom of refined, yet relaxed, Middle Eastern restaurants around the country. As a nutritionist, I’m admittedly biased, but the vegetable dishes at these meals have excited me the most, because instead of feeling secondary to the proteins and breads, they were equally alluring, and made so using the most healthful ingredients.

This recipe is my way of bringing a taste of that home.