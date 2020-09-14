Cantaloupes can be tricky to grow in northern climes, but a University of New Hampshire researcher has some shortcuts.
“Given that a vine-ripened melon is one of the most divine treats of summer, it is surprising that few northern New England gardeners grow them” Becky Sideman, professor of sustainable agriculture and food systems and sustainable horticulture specialist with UNH Cooperative Extension, said in a news release.
Sideman will discuss “Growing Melons in New Hampshire Gardens” from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, on Ask UNH Extension’s Granite State gardening series on Facebook. RSVP at https://www.facebook.com/events/320533399034569/.
Sideman will talk about how to select and prepare a growing site, varieties adapted to the area, when to start and transplant, how to accelerate the growth of melons, how to manage pests and diseases, how to fertilize, and when to harvest.
According to the news release, melon varieties commonly fall into five classes: western and eastern muskmelons, honeydew, Galia, and Charentais. Some have netting — the network of lines that cover the rind — and sutures, the green lines that divide the rind into sections, and they have different flesh colors and flavors.
“There are excellent varieties of all of these types that will do well in New Hampshire gardens, in large part due to the work of Dr. Brent Loy," Sideman said. "For over 50 years, Brent was a plant breeder at UNH who developed many of the melon varieties that are now considered standards. He focused on outstanding flavor and performance in Northern climates."
Loy’s Eight-Step Program for Growing Melons were developed from his research work as part of the New Hampshire Agricultural Experiment Station.
“These simple tips can help anyone grow melons successfully, and I’m thankful that he shared it. Beyond that, I am grateful for his decades of work developing outstanding melon varieties that perform well for Northern gardeners,” Sideman said.
Loy, UNH professor emeritus and long-time New Hampshire Agricultural Experiment Station researcher, died July 24 at 79.
Loy’s experiment station-funded work, which had largely taken place at the station's Kingman Research Farm, Woodman Horticultural Research Farm, and Macfarlane Research Greenhouses, has resulted in the development of more than 80 new varieties of squash, pumpkins, gourds, and melons during his career.
His work represents the longest squash and pumpkin breeding program in North America, and his seed varieties are sold in seed catalogs throughout New England and the world, according to the news release.