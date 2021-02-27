IF YOU WANT a good, local craft beer, two great places to visit are Woodstock Inn Brewery and Kettlehead Brewing Company, voted as gold and silver winners, respectively, in the Readers’ Choice Winter Brew category.
Located in North Woodstock, Woodstock Inn Brewery has been open for 19 years.
“We brew American ales with a uniquely Woodstock twist on them,” said the Brewery’s Garrett Smith, who noted they have seven beers that always remain the same.
“We also have about four limited releases every year and seasonal beers three times a year,” he added.
Smith said the winter go-to offering at Woodstock is Frosty Googles Red Pale Ale.
“It is dry hopped with hops that give it a citrusy hybrid nose,” he explained. “It has a hoppy nose like an IPA, but smooth like a pale ale, and it’s 5 percent ABV so it’s not going to wreck you.”
At Kettlehead Brewing Company in Tilton, Owner/Brewer Sam Morrissette said they make many different styles of beers — more than 200 in three years.
“We try to have fun and not take ourselves too serious,” he said. “I think we are best known for our New England style IPAs, with fruited sours a close second.”
Listing off their most popular winter beers, Morrissette said they make a beer called Santa’s Milk, which is a milk stout based off a different type of cookie each year.
“We release that at Christmas time each year,” he explained. “We’ve done ginger snap, snickerdoodle, and this year was peanut butter chocolate chip oatmeal cookie.”
In the winter, Kettlehead Brewing Company also releases Lumberjack Latte, a salted caramel coffee maple brown ale.
As for the Readers’ Choice Award, Smith said they are really excited about it.
“Thank you very much to everyone who voted for us,” he said.
Morrissette also expressed appreciation.
“We are very thankful to our dedicated patrons and fans of our beer,” he said. “It’s a dream come true to be able to share our craft and passion with all these great people we have met along the journey. We feel truly blessed.”
Smith said he is looking forward to a successful summer.
“We just can’t wait for life to get back to normal,” he said.
In addition to offering a full food menu at Kettlehead Brewing Company where Chef Ben is “always creating new specials and tasty desserts,” Morrissette said they plan to expand their brewery.
“We want to be able to package more product to sell around the state,” he said.
To learn more about Woodstock Inn & Brewery or Kettlehead Brewing Company, visit woodstockinnbrewery.com or kettleheadbrewing.com, respectively.