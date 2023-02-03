We tested 12 supermarket marinara sauces. Only one was a clear winner.  

Marinara

Rao's marinara reigned supreme for our taste-testers.  

 Scott Suchman/Washington Post

Some people might be lucky enough to spend a Sunday afternoon with a pot of pasta sauce simmering away on the stove (or have a nonna to do it for them). But for many of us, the route to pasta with red sauce goes through the grocery aisle.

Americans love marinara - to the tune of the $496 million they spent last year on the stuff, according to research firm NielsenIQ. And the shelves are overflowing with options, leaving shoppers with questions: Should they stick with childhood staples? (I know people who grew up in Prego Houses and others who considered themselves Ragu People.) Should they splurge on the proliferating number of upscale offerings?

