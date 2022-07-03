SUNDAY: Family
For a simple meal on family day, bake a TURKEY BREAST and serve it with this BAKED CORN: Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine 1 (15-ounce) can creamed corn, 3/4 cup 1% milk, 1 lightly beaten egg, 3 tablespoons melted butter, 1 tablespoon white sugar and 1 tablespoon flour. Mix well; transfer to a 2-quart casserole coated with cooking spray. Bake 1 hour or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean.
Add BROCCOLI with a squeeze of lemon juice, MIXED GREENS and WHOLE-GRAIN BREAD.
Enjoy this easy CAKE for dessert: Make a one-layer yellow or white cake (from mix) as directed in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. For the topping: In a small bowl, combine 1/2 cup shredded sweetened coconut, 1/2 cup firmly packed light brown sugar, 1/2 cup quick or old-fashioned oats (uncooked), 3 tablespoons milk and 2 tablespoons melted butter. Spread mixture evenly over hot cake. Broil about 4 inches from heat for 1 to 2 minutes or until topping is bubbly. Cool completely on a rack before serving.
PLAN AHEAD: Save enough turkey and cake for Monday.
SHOPPING LIST: turkey breast, creamed corn, 1% milk, eggs, butter, white sugar, flour, cooking spray, broccoli, lemon, mixed greens, whole-grain bread, yellow or white cake mix, shredded sweetened coconut, light brown sugar, quick or old-fashioned oats.
MONDAY: Heat and Eat
Slice the leftover TURKEY, top with GRAVY and serve with BAKED SWEET POTATOES, STEAMED ZUCCHINI and CORNBREAD (from mix). Cut some leftover CAKE for dessert.
PLAN AHEAD: Bake extra sweet potatoes for Tuesday.
SHOPPING LIST: gravy, sweet potatoes to bake, zucchini, cornbread mix.
TUESDAY: Kids
The kids will go for SWEET AND JUICY DRUMSTICKS: Heat oven to 350 degrees. Combine 2 tablespoons lemon juice, 1/3 cup orange marmalade, 1/3 cup barbecue sauce and 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce; mix well. Place 8 skinless chicken drumsticks in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish lined with foil. Sprinkle with coarse salt and pepper to taste. Pour sauce over chicken; bake 1 hour, basting occasionally. Increase temperature to 400 degrees; bake 15 more minutes.
Serve with BAKED SWEET POTATO WEDGES (using leftover potatoes), PETITE GREEN PEAS (from frozen), CELERY STICKS and SOFT ROLLS. Enjoy PEACHES for dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: lemon, orange marmalade, barbecue sauce, Worcestershire sauce, skinless drumsticks, coarse salt, pepper, frozen petite green peas, celery, soft rolls, peaches.
WEDNESDAY: Meatless
We couldn’t get enough of BAKED RISOTTO WITH SPINACH AND PEAS (see recipe). Serve it with a RED-TIPPED LETTUCE SALAD WITH SLICED EGGS and GARLIC BREAD. Sliced MANGOES are dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: butter, shallot, coarse salt, pepper, dry white wine, unsalted vegetable broth, Arborio rice, frozen petite green peas, fresh baby spinach, Parmesan cheese, red-tipped lettuce, eggs, garlic bread, mangoes.
THURSDAY: Express
Make dinner quick with CORNED BEEF-WICH WITH HORSERADISH SLAW. Layer thinly sliced corned beef on dark rye or pumpernickel bread and top with a mixture of packaged coleslaw mix, thin red bell pepper strips and vinaigrette accented with prepared horseradish. Close sandwich and slice on the diagonal. Serve with BAKED CHIPS and DILL PICKLES. How about NECTARINES for dessert?
SHOPPING LIST: corned beef, dark rye or pumpernickel bread, packaged coleslaw mix, red bell pepper, vinaigrette, prepared horseradish, baked chips, dill pickles, nectarines.
FRIDAY: Budget
Economical QUESADILLA PIE (see recipe) hits the spot. Serve with SLICED AVOCADOS and TOMATOES on LETTUCE. Add CHERRIES for dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: chicken breast, chunky salsa, low-fat sour cream, whole-grain tortillas, shredded 50% reduced-fat sharp cheddar cheese, fresh baby spinach, avocados, tomatoes, lettuce, cherries.
SATURDAY: Easy Entertaining
Serve friends SKILLET SALMON WITH CITRUS SALSA (see recipe). Alongside, add COUSCOUS PILAF: Heat 2 teaspoons olive oil in a large nonstick skillet on medium heat. Add 1/2 cup finely chopped red onion and 1/2 cup finely chopped bell pepper; cook 5 to 7 minutes or until softened. Meanwhile, bring 1 cup unsalted chicken broth to a boil in a medium saucepan; gradually stir in 1 cup whole-wheat couscous. Remove from heat; cover and let stand 5 minutes. Fluff with fork. Stir in onion mixture, 1/4 teaspoon coarse salt and 1/8 teaspoon black pepper. Transfer to a serving bowl; garnish with 2 tablespoons toasted walnuts and serve.
Add GREEN BEANS and a BAGUETTE. Buy FRUIT TARTS for dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: red or other grapefruits, red onions, fresh jalapeno, cilantro, lime, sugar, olive oil, coarse salt, smoked paprika, ancho chili powder or chili powder, garlic powder, wild or other salmon fillets, olive oil, bell pepper, unsalted chicken broth, whole-wheat couscous, black pepper, walnuts, green beans, baguette, fruit tarts.