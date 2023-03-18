Salmon With Asparagus and Chive Butter Sauce

Salmon with asparagus and chive butter sauce.

 America’s Test Kitchen/Daniel van Ackere

SUNDAY: Family

For a special family day, BEEF BURGUNDY (see recipe) will please everyone. Serve it over NOODLES with GREEN PEAS (from frozen), a MIXED GREEN SALAD and WHOLE-GRAIN BREAD alongside. For dessert, ANGEL FOOD CAKE with a dab of CHOCOLATE ICE CREAM is easy.

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached at susan@7daymenu.com

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached at susan@7daymenu.com