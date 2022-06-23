A program to fill food pantries across the state with local dairy, meat and produce got a boost from a $900,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
NH Feeding NH launched in 2018 as a pilot program in the North Country, according to Eileen Liponis, executive director of the New Hampshire Food Bank. The program launched statewide in 2020 with $100,000 and has since doubled its reach.
The grant through the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program will support efforts to provide those in need with access to locally grown fruits, vegetables, meat and dairy over the next two years.
“We are really excited to reach more farms and agencies,” Liponis said.
The program provides money to partner organizations to buy from local farmers in that region of the state. In 2020, 170 farms provided nearly 40,000 pounds of food. The expanded program will work with 283 partner agencies and provide an estimated 129,470 people with access to locally grown food.
“We are able to target socially disadvantaged farmers,” Liponis said. “We are looking to target smaller farms.”
Come next year, at least 10% of the total food purchased will be culturally appropriate for the state’s immigrant and refugee populations.
The locally grown produce is nutrient-dense and cuts down supply chain and transportation challenges. Processed foods — such as pasta or peanut butter — are easier for the food bank to get donations.
Protein donations are down 43% at the food bank.
“When you see less at the grocery stores that means that there is less left over for us to salvage,” she said. “I am looking at this money as a way for our agencies to supplement protein they are not receiving from us with local meat from farm stands.”
Contoocook Creamery has taken part in the program for the past two years. The food bank is one of the Creamery’s largest customers.
“It has been a huge benefit on our side of things,” said Jamie Robertson, who owns the farm with his wife, Heather. “It’s been able to keep us in business and grow our business as we move forward.”
The creamery offers a lower rate to the food bank.
Last year, the creamery stopped selling its milk wholesale to a co-op. All its milk is sold under the Contoocook Creamery brand.
“We didn’t have to throw the milk away,” Robertson said.
Besides supporting the farm, the biggest benefit is “giving real high-quality food” to food insecure Granite Staters, Robertson said.
The creamery milks about 120 cows and produces about 17,000 8-ounce servings per day, or about 1,000 gallons.
Liponis wants farms that take part to have “empty coolers” and “full pockets” at the end of the season.
“One farmer said because of the apples we were buying, they sold out,” she said. “He said, ‘I haven’t sold out in 10 years.’”
The food bank will also use $40,000 raised through NH Gives, the state’s largest online fundraising event for nonprofits.
The New Hampshire Department of Agriculture, Markets and Food will also help the program grow.
“This is an extraordinary opportunity for New Hampshire producers to have their fresh products reach a segment of our population which may not ordinarily have access to vegetables grown in New Hampshire,” Commissioner Shawn Jasper said in a statement.