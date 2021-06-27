SURPRISED IS THE TERM Amy LaBelle used to describe her feelings at LaBelle Winery after learning it is the Gold winner for Best Winery/Vineyard in the Union Leader’s annual Readers’ Choice poll.
“We are thrilled that the people of New Hampshire hold us in high regard,” she said.
According to Tom Zack, wine director at Readers’ Choice Silver winner Zorvino Vineyards, the accolade reinforces their approach to wine.
“We were one of the very first ones to offer off dry fruit wines — not just sweet fruit wines,” he said. “You want to have wine to complement the food.”
He said “thinking outside the box” describes their business model, which is exemplified in several ways, including Z Wine Labs, where they do short-run wines.
“We have interesting wine concepts that no one else is doing,” he said. “We create them every two weeks, and they run out.”
Their most popular is Peanut Butter and Jelly wine made with real peanut butter. Other unique wines include Blackberry Bourbon Smash, Key Lime Pie, Habanero Spiced Pineapple and Field Day Watermelon.
“Some are so popular that we never run out now,” added Zack. “We have to do more for the demand.”
Noting LaBelle Winery has created “a New Hampshire wine country vibe,” LaBelle applauded her staff for helping set them apart.
“We have the most amazing, high functioning group of people on our team, and that’s what makes the experience amazing for everyone that visits,” she said.
In looking to the future, LaBelle expects a busy season, which will include events and weddings. She also expressed enthusiasm for their new location in Derry, which includes LaBelle Market with fine to-go foods, a nine-hole golf course, mini golf course and 400-seat restaurant, Americus, that is a tribute to the American Dream.
“At our new location in Derry, we have a concert series where we will have one concert a week through Labor Day, and we are also installing a new 3-acre vineyard at our Derry property,” she added.
According to Zack, Zorvino Vineyards is one of the top wedding vendors in the state, a status that is already driving people there for the season.
“I think we were the first ones to marry a wedding facility to a winery,” he explained. “People come to taste wine and book weddings, and they come for weddings and buy wine.”
Regardless of one’s intent, Zack said they welcome everyone.
“We have bocce courts, a pond out back, and Jim (the owner) is a master carpenter so he is always building something,” he said. “The place is organic so we invite people to come spend the day. The patio is by reservation only, but people can bring a chair if it is full.”
To learn more about Labelle Winery in Amherst, Portsmouth and Derry, visit labellewinery.com.
To learn more about Zorvino Vineyards in Sandown, visit zorvino.com.