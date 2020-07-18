Without baseball, my summer routine is in a perpetual rain delay.
As a Fisher Cats season ticket holder without a season, I miss seeing familiar faces at the ballpark, watching the players develop and inviting co-workers to games where we talk more sports than shop. And sitting alone admiring the colorful sunsets beyond the left-field stands as the game melts away the day’s stresses.
I also miss tuning into a major league game at home most nights, even if it’s only background noise. It’s like a security blanket. These days, my work-at-home uniform is mostly shorts and one of the many giveaway Fisher Cats T-shirts (seriously).
Welcome to the messed-up baseball season of 2020.
Major League Baseball hopes to play a season-shortened 60 games starting Thursday, without fans in the stands, while Minor League Baseball has canceled its season.
I’m a bit of a baseball junkie, and my hobby is another fringe casualty of the coronavirus pandemic. Today marks my 324th straight day without attending a baseball game, my longest stretch since the last century.
It’s important to remember many people are suffering and dying from COVID-19 and to stress that keeping those case numbers down should be paramount. But the lack of live professional sports is making these difficult times even more so.
This is no normal summer for anyone.
The day before I planned to escape winter for sunny Orlando in March, MLB executives halted spring training over worries about the coronavirus, striking out my annual baseball trip with decades-old friends.
I wouldn’t be seeing my World Champion Washington Nationals or the Toronto Blue Jays in Florida and I wouldn’t be flying on to Arizona for more baseball.
A group Zoom call couldn’t replace the scuttled trip with high school friends scattered across the country. Sure, over the years, wiffle ball games played inside hotel rooms have given way to discussions about colonoscopies, but I still laugh more during those gatherings than any other time of the year.
Next weekend, I had planned to jet to Texas to visit the new ballpark in Arlington, preserving my record of seeing games in all 30 current Major League stadiums. And last month, I should have been in London to watch the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Chicago Cubs.
Baseball road trips have long been a passion. One of my ballpark quests took me on a 4,400-mile car trip through 17 states with my buddy Matt McSorley. We watched baseball in eight big-league parks plus a minor-league one and played a pickup game where they filmed “Field of Dreams” in Dyersville, Iowa. I smacked the game-winning hit.
Along the way, we convinced the pajama-clad mayor of one Iowa city to mail me his Fred Grandy for Governor lawn sign after the election. (Grandy played Gopher on “The Love Boat” and served three terms in Congress before running for governor in 1994.)
Bobbleheads and mascots
Baseball fans are often generous, too. At last year’s All-Star fan festivities in Cleveland, I was too late to get the Jim Thome bobblehead giveaway, but after talking baseball with a couple there, the man offered one of their bobbleheads. Maybe the bobblehead shirt I wore helped.
I’m addicted to bobblehead collecting — my roster includes more than 100. Friends have contributed to my habit. Thanks Joe, Shawn and Scott.
Another part of baseball I love — and miss — is the mascots. I still laugh at the goofy poses by the people dressed in costumes complete with oversized heads — and how kids embrace a furry bird as their new best friend.
I played the mascot role for a Fisher Cats game while writing a book on the team’s 2004 inaugural season. That costume was magical, attracting both kids and young adults. While most children were delighted to meet Fungo, a few tugged at his long, thin tail, and one dad egged on his son to deliver a punch. The costume also was wicked hot and smelled, but I wouldn’t trade that experience.
I finally got to meet the best mascot ever — the Phillie Phanatic — last year in Cleveland after waiting in line with mostly little kids for the opportunity.
This year, I had hoped to complete my goal of having my picture taken with every Major League mascot, a dream dashed for now.
Whether you watch baseball at home or at the stadium, every game presents a chance to see something dramatic. Take the time I was at a Red Sox game in Baltimore that almost didn’t happen because of a power outage. The lights came on in time for Sox pitcher Hideo Nomo to throw a no-hitter. Or at Yankee Stadium when I watched Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter smack a home run (off future Red Sox pitcher David Price) for his 3,000th hit.
My wife, Barbara, who grew to love Kevin Millar, Jason Varitek and Big Papi when the Red Sox reversed a certain curse, knows that our road trips together usually include a game, which she may or may not attend. And she doesn’t mind tagging along for a good home run derby.
Plenty to miss
Fans are missing baseball for a variety of reasons, some common, some personal.
Friend and Fisher Cats season-ticket holder Cindy Lavigne and her family have hosted players for barbecues and kept in touch with some for more than 15 years, watching them graduate to the majors.
The Manchester mom made it to spring training this year before it got shut down, visiting in Dunedin, Fla., with former Fisher Cats players now with the Blue Jays.
“Almost all of the guys were accommodating to stop for a selfie,” Cindy said.
At Fisher Cats home games, she likes to take photos of players and post them online as well as snap pictures of the players with her twin daughters, Cassidy and Cooper.
“I’ve missed nice nights just hanging out in our seats watching the game or just chatting with friends in Section 104,” she said. “We’ve met some amazing people over all these years.”
My high school friend Joe Hawkins, who would have been on the Texas trip notching his 30th current stadium, drafted a list of things he will miss.
“The smell of hot dogs and brats when you enter the park. Doesn’t matter if I just ate, the smell always makes me hungry,” Joe wrote in an email.
“Wandering around a ballpark right after the gates open ... listening to some older fans talk about some of the greats that they saw ... the leisurely pace that allows conversations with the people you came with … pleasant summer evenings at the ballpark … listening to home team fans complain about a player’s performance or a manager’s moves … knowing that there is a game almost every day.”
I endorse that list and offer a few more. I miss those crab cakes from the Orioles’ spring stadium in Sarasota, Fla. And a jumbo pretzel with mustard at any ballpark.
A couple of things I won’t miss: rain delays and people who put ketchup on hot dogs.
And I’m looking forward to sunnier days.
MLB recently released its 2021 schedule early. I’ve already put a few games on my calendar.