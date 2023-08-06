Acadia Gelineau teaches Girl Scouts Juniors at New Searles Elementary School in Nashua how to make coping tools, such as stress balls, fidgets from safety pins and beads, and worry catchers. As part of her Mighty Mind project, she also taught them additional strategies using breathing exercise cards and chair yoga cards.
PROVIDED BY GIRL SCOUTS OF THE GREEN AND WHITE MOUNTAINS
NASHUA -- While stress and anxiety have always been a part of growing up, during the COVID-19 pandemic those feelings were intensified. Children were cut off from their friends and from the caring adults at school who would have helped them.
To help young children overcome this stress, a Nashua Girl Scout created a program called Mighty Minds, along with writing a children’s book about dealing with stress.
Acadia Gelineau, 18, of Nashua has earned the Girl Scout Gold Award for this work. The Gold Award is the highest honor a Girl Scout in high school may earn, and recognizes her work to make the world a better place.
“Ever since I was really little, I had really bad anxiety. I still do,” she said. “But, that was one of the reasons I wanted to do my project on stress and anxiety -- so I could help younger kids deal with that better than I did. Then I did some research, and after the pandemic the rates of anxiety among children was a lot higher, so I thought that was something that needed to be dealt with.”
After surveying or interviewing school counselors, school psychologists, and other professionals in the field, Gelineau found that there needs to be more support in place for the growing number of students with anxiety.
She decided to create a Girl Scout patch program that would help students identify what anxiety is, how it feels in their bodies, and develop positive coping strategies.
Her Mighty Minds program outlines a series of age-appropriate steps that Girl Scouts from kindergarten through 12th grade can follow. Through them they learn what stress, worry, and anxiety feel like, followed by the chance to actively address their worries by creating a coping skills toolbox and sensory tools like fidget toys.
Participants are also taught several breathing exercises to calm themselves. Older Girl Scouts earning the patch may also participate in grounding exercises or create their own rejuvenating sugar scrub or bath salts.
Gelineau took her program to Girl Scout troops in Nashua, where she presented the patch program, teaching coping skills and creating coping toolboxes filled with strategies. With a troop of Brownies and Daisies, she read the book she wrote to them. The book, called “Millie’s Mighty Mind,” follows a girl on her journey to discover coping strategies which children can practice while reading.
For those who have larger problems than her program is capable of addressing, Gelineau said it’s important to find someone to talk to – a professional or family member who can understand and help.
Her Mighty Minds program will soon be available on the website of Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains for Girl Scouts everywhere to take advantage of, and her book will be published online.
Gelineau began her Girl Scout experience as a Brownie in second grade, and bridged to adult this spring as she graduated from Nashua High School North.
She said earning the Gold Award taught her to be persistent, overcome her own nervousness, and direct others to help her.
“I wanted to do my Gold Award and I liked it because I got to work on my speaking skills,” she said.
At Nashua North, Gelineau participated in the mentoring program. An accomplished student, she is a member of the National Honor Society, Math Honor Society, Science Honor Society, and French Honor Society. She plans to attend Nova Southeastern University in Florida to study marine biology.