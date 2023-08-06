Working with scouts

Acadia Gelineau teaches Girl Scouts Juniors at New Searles Elementary School in Nashua how to make coping tools, such as stress balls, fidgets from safety pins and beads, and worry catchers. As part of her Mighty Mind project, she also taught them additional strategies using breathing exercise cards and chair yoga cards.

 PROVIDED BY GIRL SCOUTS OF THE GREEN AND WHITE MOUNTAINS

NASHUA -- While stress and anxiety have always been a part of growing up, during the COVID-19 pandemic those feelings were intensified. Children were cut off from their friends and from the caring adults at school who would have helped them.

To help young children overcome this stress, a Nashua Girl Scout created a program called Mighty Minds, along with writing a children’s book about dealing with stress.

Acadia Gelineau

Acadia Gelineau, Girl Scout Gold Award winner