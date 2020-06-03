Pig races, corn dogs, cotton candy and roller coasters will have to wait as more communities are canceling fairs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This week leaders of the Cornish Fair and the Hopkinton State Fair announced they have canceled for 2020. John Pyteraf, assistant to the Hopkinton State Fair board of directors, said some 50,000 visitors were expected to go to the Labor Day weekend fair.
“I’m sure there’s going to be lots of disappointed people,” Pyteraf said.
The board voted Tuesday night to cancel the Hopkinton State Fair for this year, Pyteraf said, after meeting with police and fire officials and considering guidelines from state and federal health officials about the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There are pretty uncertain times,” Pyteraf said.
Vendors are taking the cancellation in stride, he said, with most rolling over deposits they made for the 2020 fair to the 2021 fair. Next year’s fair is expected to happen.
“Everything is going forward in place for 2021,” Pyteraf said.
Likewise, the Cornish Fair board announced Monday it will cancel the fair for 2020. Organizer Wayne Gary did not respond to calls seeking comment, but in a statement, the Cornish Fair board blamed uncertain COVID-19 conditions that would likely linger to August, when the fair was scheduled.
“The Board of Directors have tried very hard to hold out as long as possible before making this difficult decision, in hopes that issues related to and around the COVID-19 virus within the State of New Hampshire would have subsided,” a statement from the fair's board read. “Unfortunately there were too many open and unknown issues to try and have the fair this year.”
The Cornish Fair, which draws tens of thousands of visitors from Vermont and New Hampshire, is expected to resume in 2021.
“The Cornish Fair’s Directors look at the safety of our fairgoers, exhibitors, vendors, performers, production team, volunteers, competitors and community as our number one priority,” the statement read.