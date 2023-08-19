US-NEWS-AUTHOR-DAVID-SIMON-SHARES-HOW-1-BZ.jpg

David Simon at a Greedy Reads book talk/signing for the launch of his latest work, “Homicide: The Graphic Novel, Part One,” which he co-authored with French illustrator Philippe Squarzoni.

 Jonathan Pitts/Baltimore Sun

A lot has happened for David Simon since his first book, “Homicide: A Year on the Killing Streets,” was published in 1991.

His 600-page blockbuster on a team of Baltimore homicide detectives became a bestseller and ultimately recognized as a classic. It became the basis for a long-running television series. And the TV shows Simon has written and produced in the years since, including HBO’s “The Wire,” have changed that medium.