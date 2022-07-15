LONDONDERRY — Get your gleaming roadster, awesome muscle car, or partially restored jalopy over to the Aviation Museum of N.H., where once a year the spotlight shines on vehicles that don’t leave the ground.
The Aviation Museum’s annual Classic Car Show takes place on Saturday, July 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Vehicles of all makes and eras are welcome, including odd or unusual conveyances. It’s a great chance for proud owners to show off their completed projects or works in progress, and for the public to check out some amazing rides from all over New England.
The show will include a display of antique restored fire trucks, courtesy the Amoskeag Reserve Engine Company, a local chapter of the national fire apparatus preservation society.
The car show is held on the grounds of the Aviation Museum, with close-up views of the action on nearby Runway 17-35 at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.
“It’s a great way to spend a summer day outside, checking out vintage vehicles while seeing old friends and making new ones,” said Jeff Rapsis, executive director of the Aviation Museum.
Trophies will be given out for the People’s Choice Award and the Museum Award. All registered entrants will be included in a raffle with multiple winners of valuable prize packages.
Admission/registration is $10 per vehicle entry plus occupants, cash only. To facilitate orderly set-up, owners are asked to arrive between 9 and 10 a.m. at the grounds of the Aviation Museum, 27 Navigator Road.
Admission to the grounds for spectators is $5 per adult; children 12 and under free. Admission is cash only.
The event will have several food trucks. Portable toilets will be available. The Aviation Museum will be open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; admission to the museum is included with car show admission.
The Aviation Museum of N.H., based in the 1937 art deco passenger terminal at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, is dedicated to preserving the Granite State’s rich aviation past, and also inspiring students today to become the aerospace pioneers of tomorrow.