I ’m really not a very good father.
I mean, yes, my wife and I do have 10 children.* I guess you could say I am good at at least one aspect of this whole enterprise. But that’s not what the editors at the New Hampshire Sunday News wanted me to write about.
So, my particular aptitude for the initial phase of the whole child-rearing project aside, the fact remains I’m kind of a disaster at the whole paterfamilias thing. Kids want popcorn for breakfast? You bet. Fireworks for an 8-year-old? Why not? Letting the fifth-grader watch an R-rated action movie? Absolutely not while my wife, Simcha, is in the room.
When you get right down to it, the whole business of trying to raise children is bonkers and makes no sense. You spend your days surrounded by weird little versions of yourself, driving them everywhere they need to be, working to feed, clothe and house them, and trying to teach them the basics, like not sticking their tongues into light sockets and such. And for all that trouble, if you’re lucky, they’ll get old enough to tell you where you went wrong.
If you’re really lucky, you’ll end up with smart, well-read kids who are able to clearly articulate what your exact failings as a parent are. Neat.
Look, if you want someone to always be happy to see you, someone who always listens and is always grateful for everything you do, get a dog. We did. His name is Sonny. He loves everyone and he’s always happy. He is a moron. Thank God.
I love the little jerks, and I’d do just about anything for them, but I just can’t seem to do the normal stuff like help with homework, or get them to school on time, or make sure they have matching shoes. (We have so many shoes.)
I generally don’t get involved with any school thing, for example, aside from getting them there consistently late.
I think one of the schools pushed back the start time for us, and we were still late. I did ask the principal once to let my elementary school kids play poker during recess. They’re pretty good at cards — what can I say? Stupid no-gambling rules.
School concerts and plays are the worst. You have to go and support your kid, but come on. Those things go on forever. Do I really need to listen to every high school girl in the whole school sing the “Little Mermaid” song through their noses?
If you do get stuck, here’s a trick: When you have to go to, say, a four-hour talent show because your kid has a 10-second solo sometime in hour three, bring nips.
Our current age spread is college through kindergarten, and with the last year of pandemic, everyone has been home all the time. The fact no one’s been murdered is kind of a miracle. The fact I’ve been able to file any stories at all during the shutdowns is also amazing.
We have a smallish house, and both my wife and I work from home, and I work from the living room. With all the kids home, I have at best, three hours in the day when they won’t be harassing me to watch television.* *
Of those few hours, I still have to deal with the dog who wants to go out, and who needs to come in, and who really really wants to go out, and who just got into the garbage again.
At least, unlike the kids, he is capable of feeling shame when he does something disgusting.
And, and, and, if I can by some act of God get some time when no one is setting the kitchen on fire while baking cookies, or there are no Thunder Dome-type disputes over who took the crayons, and no one is demanding to stream a 12-hour BTS concert (how many of those fellows are there?), that’s when the bird gets out.
Our daughter’s parakeet, Flutter, has a drive to get out of his cage, fly over to my desk, and sit on the keyboard staring at me as though he is contemplating my death. Is he a fan? Does he want me to type out a message? Is he planning to murder me? I don’t know. I do know that in the right mood he’ll sit there and stare indefinitely, biting as hard as he can if I try to move him.
He fits right in.
* Yes, we’re Roman Catholic. Yes, we know how this happens. Yes, we sure do have our hands full. You folks need better material.
* * Once, my then-pregnant wife was bringing our children to a doctor’s appointment when some oaf threw himself against a wall in an exaggerated pantomime to make way for them. He said, “I guess someone doesn’t have a TV.” To which my wife responded, “Sir, if you think watching TV is better than having sex, you’re doing something wrong.”