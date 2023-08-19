Bestsellers Publishers Weekly Aug 19, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Hardcover Fiction1. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower) Last week: 12. “Tom Lake: A Novel” by Ann Patchett (Harper) Last week: —3. “Out of Nowhere” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central) Last week: —4. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley) Last week: 45. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove) Last week: 66. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper) Last week: 77. “The Collector: A Novel” by Daniel Silva (Harper) Last week: 58. “Dead Fall: A Thriller” by Brad Thor (Atria) Last week: 39. “Obsessed” by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown and Company) Last week: 910. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown) Last week: 10Hardcover Nonfiction1. “Baking Yesteryear: The Best Recipes from the 1900s to the 1980s” by B. Dylan Hollis (DK) Last week: 12. “Like a River: Finding the Faith and Strength to Move Forward after Loss and Heartache” by Granger Smith (W) Last week: —3. “Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity” by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford (Harmony) Last week: 44. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press) Last week: 55. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann (Doubleday) Last week: 36. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster) Last week: 87. “Magnolia Table, Volume 3: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering” by Joanna Gaines (Morrow) Last week: 108. “The Complete Cook’s Country TV Show Cookbook: Every Recipe, Every Ingredient Testing, Every Equipment Rating from All 9 Seasons” (America’s Test Kitchen) Last week: —9. “What’s Gaby Cooking: Take It Easy” by Gaby Dalkin (Abrams) Last week: —10. “Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS” by BTS and Myeongseok Kang (Flatiron) Last week: 9 Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesInvasive species threaten NH rivers, ponds and lakesHit-and-run boat crash in Wolfeboro under investigationManchester residents encouraged to apply for $1.9 million in Healthy Homes fundsCasino planned for Pheasant Lane Mall gets mixed reviewsLondonderry reaches deal with New Balance for new factory'Notorious' Brazilian murderer caught in RyePennsylvania hiker, 21, collapses on Mt. Madison and dies, despite heroic rescue attemptsAvelo adds more Manchester flights in time for holidaysMom drowns trying to save her child at Franconia FallsDelays keep housing developers idle Images Videos CollectionsPiscataqua Powwow in PortsmouthConverted bus to the rescueVintage Volkswagen car show in Deerfield.Ribfest 2023British car showHealthy HoopsAll Persons Trail in ManchesterSummerFun Fairytale Festival in NashuaStairway to the Derry Rail TrailNational Night Out in Manchester Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT