WHAT: 2021 Virtual DSP (Direct Support Professional) Conference, hosted by the NH Council on Developmental Disabilities
ABOUT: This year’s conference is a series of virtual webinars on topics such as community inclusion, supported decision making, and sexuality. The last webinar will include a presentation of the film Invaluable: The Unrecognized Profession of Direct Support followed by the DSP and Home Provider awards presentation.
DATE OF FIRST SESSION OF SERIES: Friday, Sept. 3, 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
NOTE: Dates for the rest of the series along with ZOOM logins can be found here: https://www.nhcdd.nh.gov/
CONTACT: Vanessa Blais at Vanessa.A.Blais@DDC.NH.gov or (603) 271-7040
WHAT: NH Mobile Vaccine Van, a program by NH-DHHS in partnership with CovenientMD
ABOUT: The NH Department of Health and Human Services in partnership with ConvenientMD created a free mobile vaccine van that will host COVID-19 vaccine clinics to any size group upon request. The van will offer Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
LINKS: For More Information: https://www.dhhs.nh.gov/media/pr/2021/07122021-vaccine-van.htm
To Request the van: https://www.covid19.nh.gov/request-mobile-vaccination-van
CONTACT: (603) 271-9389
WHAT: STABLE NH Program
ABOUT: STABLE NH is a program that is co-administered by the NH Governor’s Commission on Disability and the State Treasurer and allows individuals with disabilities to save up for qualified disability expenses without jeopardizing their benefits such as SSI or Medicaid.
NOTE: For more information about the program: https://www.stablenh.com/
CONTACT: (603) 271-2773
WHAT: NFB-NEWSLINE
ABOUT: The NFB-NEWSLINE is a free audio news service for anyone who is blind, low-vision, deafblind, or otherwise print-disabled that offers access to publications, news media, emergency weather alerts, job listings, and more. It offers access to national newspapers and local newspapers such as the Concord Monitor, the Union Leader, and the Seacoast.
WHO: The Governor’s Commission on Disability is a recipient for an annual appropriation which funds NFB-NEWSLINE access for NH residents.
REGISTER: Contact the NH State Library, Talking Book Services via phone at (603) 271-3429 or via email at DCR-TalkingBooks@dncr.nh.gov, by filling out the online application on the National Federation of the Blind’s website: http://www.nfbnewsline.net/Nl2/NL2NewUserReqInput.jsp or by calling the National Federation of the Blind at 866-504-7300 to request an application.
WHAT: Section 504 and Students with Disabilities, a virtual workshop hosted by the Parent Information Center
WHEN: Monday, Sept. 27, 6-7:30 p.m.
ABOUT: The workshop will provide an overview of Section 504, how it applies to children with disabilities in school, and how that process leads to an eligible child being provided a “504 plan”.
NOTE: For more information: https://picnh.org/pic-event/section-504-students-with-disabilities/
REGISTER: https://bit.ly/S5049272021
CONTACT: (603) 224-7005
WHAT: Discovering What’s in Your Child’s IEP, a virtual webinar hosted by the Parent Information Center
WHEN: Wednesday. Sept. 29, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
ABOUT: This webinar will go over each component in their child’s IEP and will include a discussion of how all team members can work together to develop an IEP with all of the required components individualized for the child.
FOR: Parents of children with IEPs
NOTE: For more information: https://picnh.org/pic-event/discovering-whats-in-your-childs-iep/
REGISTER: https://bit.ly/IEP8292021
CONTACT: (603) 224-7005