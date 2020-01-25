The Governor’s Commission on Disability compiles a monthly list of events that may be of interest to people who have a disability and their families.
What: “It’s Your Move Advocacy Training – Basic 1.0.” Free workshop on becoming an advocate for mental health needs.
When: Jan. 29 and Feb. 5, 5-8 p.m.
What: “It’s Your Move Advocacy Training — Advanced 2.0.” (Basic 1.0 is a prerequisite.)
When: Feb. 15, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; lunch included.
Where: NAMI NH, 85 N. State St., Concord.
Contact: To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/2020-IYM.
What: Accessible voting demonstrations using the One4All voting system.
When and where: Feb. 4, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Keene Recreation Center, 312 Washington St. Feb. 7, 10 a.m.-noon, Future In Sight, 25 Walker St., Concord.
Contact: Future In Sight, 224-4039.
What: “Parents Meeting the Challenge,” free eight-session educational program for parents and caregivers of children and adolescents with social/emotional challenges.
When: Thursdays, Feb. 6-April 2, 9:30–11:30 a.m.
Where: Online live.
Contact: To register, http://bit.ly/2RiU1YT. For information, Heidi Cantin at 225-5359 ext. 610 or hcantin@NAMINH.org.
What: 2020 Disability Legislative Leadership Training. Free.
When: Feb. 24, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Legislative Office Building, rooms 206 and 208, Concord.
Contact: Ellen Edgerly, 332-9891 or ellenedge@metrocast.net.
What: Wrightslaw Special Education Law and Advocacy Conference early-bird pricing.
When: April 2, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Register by Feb. 1 to receive $25 off $195 general fee.
Where: Sky Meadow Country Club, 6 Mountain Laurels Drive, Nashua.
Contact: Parent Information Center, 224-7005 or picnh.org/news/wrightslaw2020.
To submit an event for consideration in the calendar, contact Jane Darrell at Jane.Darrell@gcd.nh.gov or 271-2773. For more about the Commission on Disability, go to www.nh.gov/disability.