On the back page of every Vanity Fair magazine is the Proust Questionnaire. It’s a series of questions given for a celebrity to answer. This month Hugh Jackman announced “Michelle Obama” as the answer to “Which living person do you most admire?”
In the spirit of questionnaires, I am going to answer some Budget Vogue questions of my own making. While I am quite Proustian at times in my gift of gab and philosophy, I’ll announce these questions as purely Budget Vogue-ian.
Which living thrift shop do you most admire? I’ve got to say, Wonderland Thrift Shop in Stratham, bar none, celebrates incredibly hard-working women. They accepted so much of my “downsizing” and did so with smiles and joy.
I admire these women’s laughter, dedication and spirit. They celebrate the art of the resale, the joy of the downsizing with glorious music and smiles. This thrift shop never disappoints.
What item are you most grateful to have parted with in 2022? Oh, there are so many things I will NEVER think of again. As I unpacked my Christmas goods this year, I felt relieved that there were so few items left. But a specific item? A huge table I bought in Belgium. It was enormous, a big farmer’s table — undoubtedly hundreds of years old. But it was like having an elephant in the house, way too big for the type of dwelling we lived in and are currently living in. I never think of it and suspect the person who bought it from me either is delighted or sold it off herself.
What is your word for 2023? Health. Mental, physical, spiritual, psychological. I want to really use my yoga mat and invest in a paddle board now that I’m living on a riverbank. I want to continue walking and meditating and eating my oatmeal with blueberries every morning.
What was your favorite trip of 2022? While Ipswich and Scituate, Mass., are glorious venues and New York City entirely interesting, I have to admit that my jaunt out to San Diego was phenomenal. I visited my daughter at her SoCal college in February and then traveled down the coast. On my way south I stopped at Olvera Street in Los Angeles and habla’d some español with some former gang members who, when I filmed, told my students to “not do drugs and stay in school.” California never disappoints and the fish tacos in San Diego are the stuff of dreams.
Finally: What is your Budget Vogue fashionista advice for anyone reading this column? Let’s face it, we all packed it on during COVID. If what is in your closet has “shrunk,” toss it. Give yourself permission to let go of those pieces of clothing that served you well prior to the global pandemic. You can replace, you will replace and you’ll look a lot better doing it. Nobody cares if you’re wearing an 8 or a 10 or an 18. That weight will come off when it’s time. In the meantime, stop the shame of pushing those jeans aside to reach for the elastic waist yoga pants. Just celebrate the beauty of life.
And there, dear Budget Vogue readers is the Vogue-ian Questionnaire. I hope you’ll answer your own questions while looking back on 2022 and decide what and when had meaning for you. Stay well, toss, walk and breathe. We have a lot to look forward to in 2023.