Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice will offer several free grief support groups in Laconia and Wolfeboro this winter.
Seven-week “Living with Grief” support groups are open to adults who have lost a loved one at any age to any circumstance.
The Laconia group will meet from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays starting Jan. 28. The Wolfeboro group will meet from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays starting March 10. Call the VNA for the locations.
“First/Next Step” groups are monthly drop-ins designed as a “first step” for adults who are newly bereaved or considering whether a group might be a good fit or as a “next step” for those who have been in past groups to continue to connect and to reflect on how grief and healing endures and changes over time and ways to cope.
The Laconia “First/Next Step” group will meet from 3:30 to 5 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month at the Laconia VNA & Hospice office, 780 N. Main St.
The Wolfeboro “First/Next Step” group will meet from 4 to 5:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at First Congregational Church of Wolfeboro, 115 S. Main St.
“Parent Circles” are monthly drop-in groups for parents grieving the loss of a child at any age to any circumstance.
The Wolfeboro group will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the First Congregational Church of Wolfeboro. The Laconia group is in the process of forming; call for more information.
To register, for more information or to learn about additional bereavement support, contact Dan Kusch, bereavement care coordinator, at 524-8444 ext. 2390 or dkusch@centralvna.org. All the groups are confidential, nonreligious, and overseen by trained staff and bereavement care volunteers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.