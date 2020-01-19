IF YOU ARE LOOKING for a more personal and intimate wedding, one that can be just about you and your love, you might consider an elopement package at Chesterfield Inn in West Chesterfield.
“Elopements take all of the stress out of planning a wedding,” said Judy Hueber, Chesterfield Inn owner and innkeeper. “It’s as simple as you telling us what you’d like, and then we make all of the arrangements.”
Hueber says elopements are gaining in popularity, too.
“People are also adding on guests so the elopement becomes more of an intimate wedding,” she said.
Chesterfield has offered an elopement package, priced at $700, for about five years. This fee covers a bridal bouquet, small wedding cake, sparkling wine for the toast, 3-course dinner for two in a candlelit dining room (plus tax and gratuity), and Justice of the Peace fee.
“The only things the wedding couple have to worry about is getting a New Hampshire wedding license, hiring a photographer, and figuring out what they want to wear for the big day,” she added. “Photography and overnight accommodations are the only things not included in the fee.”
Couples also get to pick the setting for the ceremony.
“Ceremonies can take place anywhere on the property —outside, in the parlor, or a guest room,” explained Hueber.
The inn’s large back yard, which features a bluestone terrace and flat lawn under a honey locust tree, is a very popular choice.
“Some people like the rustic look of the barn and have the ceremony next to the barn,” she said. “Some are married or take photos on the winding path in the meadow, too.”
The location of the dinner can also be customized to suit individual preferences.
“Dinner can be served in the bride and groom’s room or in the candlelit dining room,” she said. “Breakfast the morning after the wedding can also be ‘Breakfast in Bed.’”
Chesterfield Inn is pet-friendly, so if it is important that your dog is part of the wedding, he/she is welcome.
“Some people bring their dogs and have them be the ring bearers for the ceremony,” said Hueber, who noted they sell approximately 20 to 25 elopement packages annually.
“If there are no dogs involved in the ceremony, we have a resident inn cat named Yoda who loves to ‘photobomb’ the wedding photos,” she added with a laugh.
Couples from all walks of life pick elopement packages. “It is a total mix — no one kind of couple over another,” said Hueber.
For those who have yet to propose to their loved one, Chesterfield Inn also offers a special proposal package, which is priced at $300 in addition to the room rate.
“It includes a bouquet of one dozen roses, the color of your choice for a classy and romantic touch, a bottle of French champagne, gourmet dinner for two, and two Chesterfield Inn mugs,” she said. “This is a very popular package, too.”
Highlighting the beauty of Chesterfield Inn both inside and out, Hueber said they take pride in tailoring their packages to individuals’ wants and needs. They are also able to offer “lots of privacy.”
“We are on 10 acres of land on a knoll just 2 miles from the Connecticut River and Vermont border,” she said. “We have plenty of space.”
The location of Chesterfield Inn is another selling point.
“It’s a great location close to Route 91 and situated between Brattleboro, Vt. and Keene,” she said. “It’s rural New Hampshire countryside, and the inn has a rustic charming New England vibe with all of the comforts of a country hotel.”
To learn more about Chesterfield Inn and its various packages, visit www.chesterfieldinn.com.