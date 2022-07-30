Classic boat show in Alton Aug. 13 Jul 30, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Classic boat show Aug. 13 in AltonThe New Hampshire Boat Museum will host the 45th annual Alton Bay Boat Show on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Alton Town Docks.The show features antique wooden and classic fiberglass boats built before 1976. “This is an opportunity to see vintage boats you rarely see up close,” said museum Executive Director Martha Cummings.Boat pre-registration is not required, so docking space is first-come, first-served.Spectators are encouraged to vote for their favorite boats.The boat show is part of Alton’s Old Home Day celebration. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesHells Angels clubhouse in Lynn, Mass. raided by FBI, local policeThree cars catch fire on Mt. Washington summitConstruction starts on next phase of Market and Main in BedfordArrest made in stabbing death in Hooksett'Everything was for him': Even as they mourn, teammates pull together for a state titlePolice: NH man fatally shot UVM student, seriously wounded another before killling selfNorthernmost resident-owned-community in New Hampshire receives over $2 million for infrastructure improvementsLacrosse player sues NHIAA to get a chance to play this coming springTherapist charged with molesting patient in NashuaFour-alarm fire at Derry medical office building Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CollectionsNH Jr. Golf ChampionshipSwim with a Mission Celebration of HeroesFootball For You Patriots clinicRaymond Town Fair Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT