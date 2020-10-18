Winter is nearly here, which means many homeowners should think about clearing away dead trees on their property.
“It is very important to cut down dead trees,” said Cameron Kenny of Edmunds Trucking Excavation and Logging, a fully insured, family-run operation in Ossipee for the past five years.
“You should never have them around your house because they could fall on and damage it,” he added. “Dead trees can also fall and hit a healthy tree. One good gust of wind could be all it takes.”
In addition to removing dead trees, Kenny said they do everything from hauling wood and general tree service to firewood and excavation.
The length of time for a particular kind of job varies, it depends on the nature of the work. For a small house lot with little trees and brush, he said they can usually clear 1-acre on a daily basis. For logging, he said they can clear 2-acres daily.
“It all depends on what is on the acreage and land,” said Kenny, who noted they practice conventional logging with a chainsaw and skidder versus mechanized logging and “millions of dollars in equipment.”
For pricing, he cited two different models.
They buy the wood if there are 4 to 5 acres of good, healthy and mature trees, the latter characteristic defined differently depending on the tree.
“For a pine tree, it could take 40 years for the tree to mature,” he said. “For an oak tree, it could take 100 years. In some cases, we can re-harvest wood after 10 to 20 years with a selective cut.”
In other cases, such as when there are not enough trees to trade labor for wood, homeowners pay a fee.
“We also charge if the quality of the trees are just not good,” he added.
As for cleaning up after a logging job, Kenny said they can clean up stumps, although homeowners must pay for the extra service to have all the branches cleaned up.
For those interested in tackling tree-cutting themselves, he said the most important thing is to have protective equipment, including chainsaw chaps, hardhat, eye protection, hearing protection and gloves.
“We also recommend not doing anything close to cars, buildings or power lines,” he said.
According to Kenny, logging can be very dangerous for homeowners.
“It’s probably the second or third most dangerous job out there I can think of,” he said. “If a tree is bigger than a couple of inches in diameter, homeowners really should consider having it taken down professionally, because they are liable if a tree falls in the neighbor’s property.”
To learn more about Edmunds Trucking Excavation and Logging, contact Kenny at 662-2989.