Dear Ed: Currently my family and I are home all day and using the main bathroom more than ever. Because of the frequent flushing of our old toilet I can see my water bills adding up. What type of new toilet can I install to save water?
— Ted, Ohio
High-efficiency toilets or HETs use less than 1.3 gallons per flush. Installing a new HET in place of a standard or older toilet can save water, especially in a high traffic bathroom.
To help you choose a HET, the EPA has a popular program called Water Sense. An HET that earns the Water Sense label has been tested for both performance and efficiency.
Don’t forget, aside from water-saving concerns, other features you may want to add to a heavy-use toilet can include an anti-slam seat, comfort height for special needs users and a smooth outside skirted bowl for easier cleaning.
Bottom line: A high-efficiency toilet with heavy-use features can help you get a lid on all your toilet issues.