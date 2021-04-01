MANCHESTER — For the past 20 years, bagpiper Elliot Smith has been competing at Highland games and in world championships, but this might be the first time he’s contemplating unsportsmanlike conduct.
As part of a fundraising effort by the SEE Science Center, Smith’s piping is the prize in a drawing that will give a lucky golfer the chance to have the bagpiper either serenade the winner or taunt an opponent.
“I’ve never had the opportunity to annoy the opposing team,” Smith said, laughing. “Can you imagine someone trying to tee off and I’m playing the bagpipes behind them?”
In a sport with strict etiquette about distractions, the performance could be an upbeat change of pace or a nightmare on the green. It all depends on the intentions of the winner.
Smith, a vice president of commercial lending with BankProv and a fan of the science center since he was in elementary school, recently joined SEE’s development committee.
Coming off a tough year of COVID-19 shutdowns and restrictions, the committee talked about spicing up its 20th annual golf tournament. That’s when they decided to make use of Smith’s musical skills, according to the center’s deputy director, Peter Gustafson.
The golf tournament will take place at Stonebridge Country Club in Goffstown on Thursday, June 17. Player registration is $125 and includes golf, contests, lunch and a gift bag.
Smith hopes the light-hearted addition of bagpipes to the tournament will lead players to come up with their own challenges or mock punishments, including a mandate that losing players don kilts for pictures.
In order to be entered into the drawing, participants actually need to sign up for an earlier fundraising golf event as well.
The Champagne Putt, a mini-golf tournament, will be spread out over three days inside the SEE center — Tuesday through Thursday, April 6-8. Players will putt their ways through 18 science-themed holes in and around exhibits in the 17,500-square-foot space.
The science-inspired course will have spinning discs, optical illusions, friction and momentum. Plus, they can try their hand in a contest for longest putt.
Each night, a winning team will be crowned, with the overall tournament champion announced on the final evening.
Cost for the Champagne Putt is $80 per golfer, including player entry fees, a door prize, food and beverages. Players can bring their own putters, though clubs and balls will be available for all teams.
Masks and social distancing are required inside inside the center, which recently upgraded its HVAC/fresh air system.
For more information, contact Peter Gustafson via email at pete@see-sciencecenter.org or by calling 621-0622.