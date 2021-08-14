F or some people, leading by example might be about being kinder or more patient, or generally a bit more receptive to the world around them.
But for this trio, it also means taking a leap of faith — right off the top of one of Manchester’s tallet buildings.
That doesn’t mean former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte, United Way of Greater Nashua’s president Mike Apfelberg and Randy Pierce, who runs 2020 Vision Quest and is himself blind — are completely at ease going “Over the Edge” of the Brady Sullivan tower and rappelling down the face of the building.
“When you’re hanging over that building,” says Ayotte, pausing a few beats before putting it into words. “This will be my third time doing this. Even though you know that they have you on the (rappelling) line, it’s very scary. So yes, I do have some fear of doing it, but it’s one of those situations where it’s scary, but it’s exhilarating at the same time.”
Nonprofit partners of the United Way of Greater Nashua and Granite United Way are coming together again in this collaborative, adrenaline-fueled fundraiser.
It can be a pretty surreal experience. Ayotte remembers being teamed up with Gov. Chris Sununu one year.
“We were both hanging over this building and looking each other like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I can’t believe we’re doing this,’” Ayotte says, laughing.
Who has the edge?
Eighty “Edgers” representing 18 area nonprofit agencies will step over the wall on Tuesday. Ayotte will be the first to go down the tower at 1000 Elm St.
Apfelberg, who organizes the annual event and has rappelled twice, said more than $100,000 had been raised as of mid-week. Each participant each had to raise at least $1,000.
In addition to the two United Way operations, agencies represented include the Children’s Dyslexia Center, Family Promise, Youth Council, Granite YMCA, Manchester PAL, Greater Nashua Mental Health, International Soccer Club, Marguerite’s Place, Southern NH Health, Nashua Prevention Coalition, Boy Scouts Daniel Webster Council, Granite Pathways, O’Mara Family Foundation, Youth Enrichment Partnership and Webster House.
A sense of humor is as valuable an asset as a sense of adventure when it comes to stepping Over the Edge.
“I make it a point at United Way events not to have people die. That’s just a rule. It’s absolutely a rule,” Apfelberg jokes.
Apfelberg admits that he is still terribly scared of heights, but he’s gotten to a point where he’s “not horrified” at the thought of doing his own third step off the roof.
Four years ago, when he did his first Over the Edge event, it was because his daughter, who was scheduled to rappel, was battling a case of nerves. On the day of the event, Apfelberg wound up juggling the jump schedule and in a spur-of-the-moment decision did a paired descent with her.
“As a dad, I was much more concerned about how she was doing, because she was scared. So, I really didn’t think as much about myself,” he says.
The following year, he went ahead and signed up, unintentionally giving himself months to obsess about an event that he oversees.
“The more I thought about it the more scared I got, so by the time I got to the day of the event, I was petrified.”
His whimsical costume — a Star Trek onesie his family bought for him — belied his apprehension.
He got through and put it in perspective.
“It’s a very cool experience, a real rappelling experience, but it’s not the same thing as free climbing El Capitan,” he says with a chuckle.
This year, he plans to be Captain America, “in honor of all the superheroes in our community who have really stepped up during the pandemic,” and often having to do more with fewer resources.
Having pushed the bounds of his own fear factor, Apfelberg is a bit more confident, especially with Over the Edge Global back to handle the technical side of things, from supplying all the gear to handling the rigging and instruction. “This is not amateur hour. These guys really know what they’re doing,” he says.
Vision Quest’s Randy Pierce
Through 2020 Vision Quest, Pierce raises money for causes such as Guide Dogs for the Blind and Future in Sight and hopes to be a tangible example of turning adversity into growth.
Ayotte teasingly refers to Pierce, a fellow Nashua resident, as an “extreme athlete,” since he’s well-versed in heart-thumping adventure.
Despite a neurological disease that attacked his sight at 22, Pierce has scaled all 48 of the 4,000-foot mountains in the Granite State. He ran the Boston Marathon in 2014 and ascended Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Africa, in 2015.
This year’s rappelling event — Pierce’s third — is especially important after a year and a half in which the COVID-19 pandemic made it hard for some nonprofits to raise funds and awareness. The 2020 Over the Edge was one of scores of in-person events that were canceled.
“I just think about how many people don’t have the ‘lifeline’ that we will have as we go over that building,” Pierce says. “Inspiration is what you make and choose out of it, whether it’s hiking around the world or running or whatever it may be. Hopefully, we all find our passion, and find a way to make it matter.”
Many Over the Edgers say the hardest part of the event is taking that first step off the roof, squaring their feet on the very top of the shiny surface of the building and realizing instantly just how high above the traffic of Elm Street they really are. (It’s about 300 feet down.)
“The imagined height is just as bad as the real height. People are like, ‘You’re so lucky you can’t see.’ I’m like, ‘Really? Then why don’t you close your eyes and tell me how you feel about going over that edge?” Pierce says with a laugh.
The hardest part of rappelling for him comes with the sort of hopping motion people do to bounce against the building and propel themselves from section to section.
“You want your feet to square up with the building. But when you can’t see the building I can (come down) at a bit of angle so every time I touch (down) I have to adjust real quick to the angle,” he says. “There’s little ledges at every floor so I can catch on them a little oddly. Those can be tricky for me to manage.
“That’s the nerve-wracking part. But I like that challenge.”
In general, there are two roping systems in play, one on the right that is used to control the rate of descent and one on the left that has a braking mechanism that kicks into action if a participant starts going too fast or has a mishap.
Apfelberg describes it as similar to a seatbelt system in a car. It locks up and prevents a rider from going any further.
For example, one year one man was about four feet into the rappel when his feet slipped out from under him and he flipped upside down while still tethered to the rigging. His breaking mechanism locked him in place, he was able to right himself and go down the building without further problem.
Pierce’s adventures have taught him how to quickly adapt to unexpected conditions and situations. The first time Pierce took part in the event, the windy weather worked against him a bit.
“I ended up sideways flipping into the building a couple of times,” he says. “But the second time … I took some big jumps. In fact, I made it down in 5 minutes, which is fast. You’re hauling when you do that!”
Another tricky spot for the trio is the last 30 feet, where the glassy face of the building gives way to an open area above the entrance.
“Instead of bouncing off the building, you’re dropping down at an angle. You just kind of have to let it take you,” Ayotte says. “That takes a little bit of faith to know, ‘Hey, I can do this (even though) I won’t be having the building as a back drop. They have a lot of controls in place for safety.”
Spectators, some cheering on particular groups or teams, gather on the plaza to encourage Over the Edgers. New to this year’s event, they’ll also be able to visit Hop Knot Brewery’s biergarten and A&E Coffee, as well as a Kid’s Zone and the Gaga Ball Pit (it’s like a dodgeball only the ball is much softer and the game is played inside an octagonal, low-walled area).
“The crowd is phenomenal,” Pierce said. “I can hear the response when a charity gets called out over the PA. I take a lot of energy from that. To understand that we are not our fear. We’re not the voice that says, ‘I can’t.’ We’re the voice listening who has the choice to say, ‘Of course I can and I will.’
“In a world that can be so divisive, we have a better choice, to actually be united to make a positive difference.”
Pierce, whose beloved guide dog, Autumn, died last September, has a new member of his family at his side. Swirl, a brindle Labrador who gets his name from the patterns on his coat, and turns 3 next month.
“I’m told by the people watching me that my dogs cringe when they realize I’m coming down the side of the building. They take my safety (seriously). That’s their job and when they see me doing something that they don’t necessarily consider the wisest choice, they get a little nervous,” Pierce says.