OVERLOOKING Newfound Lake and the White Mountains, Coppertoppe Inn & Retreat Center in Hebron offers a breath-taking setting for a wedding.
“Coppertoppe is a great spot for weddings because it is private, serene, comfortably elegant and located in one of the most beautiful places in the world,” said Sheila Oranch, innkeeper, wedding planner and justice of the peace.
She said much of the land in and around Hebron is protected by Audubon Nature Centers and other conservation areas.
“Central New Hampshire is where the Lakes Region meets the White Mountains,” she said. “It’s nature’s playground but only minutes away from shopping and attractions in Plymouth or Bristol, and only 90 minutes from Manchester. It’s a unique experience of timeless, peaceful, quaint beauty.”
Oranch has seen a growth in popularity of the inn’s elopement packages, which they have offered for more than 10 years.
“Our elopement packages are the most popular of our offerings,” she said. “Many couples want the romance of a beautiful wedding without spending the equivalent of a down payment on a house or a new car.”
The packages provide everything except clothing and rings.
“We provide a custom ceremony, color-coordinated flowers and cake, decorations, toasting beverage, music, informal photography or video, and two nights in the honeymoon suite for under $1,000,” she said. “Additional guests can be added for a modest charge. A weekend whole-house lodging package is the best deal for a group.”
The couples selecting elopement packages are all ages and lifestyles, Oranch said.
“Each couple has a fascinating story,” she said. “The only constant is that they have the love and courage to make the commitment to marriage.”
Coppertoppe, in fact, hosted one of the first LGBTQ weddings in New Hampshire.
“We hosted our first same-sex wedding the month after it became legal in New Hampshire,” Oranch said. “Our philosophy is inclusive, based on the principle that love is love is love.”
Before that wedding, she said they performed hand-fasting ceremonies.
“Love is a universal constant,” she added. “Marriage is a legal, social and spiritual commitment, and we continue to help couples have beautiful, meaningful, memorable celebrations of their unions.”
For any kind of elopement package or wedding at Coppertoppe, Oranch said each couple will have their full attention.
“We only do one event at a time,” she said. “Wedding planning is included, so almost anything is possible with advance notice.”
They average two elopements monthly with spring and fall the most popular seasons, and Oranch said ceremonies can be outside or indoors depending on weather.
“Catered dinners can be arranged, too, and pets are welcome,” she added.
To learn more about elopement packages, or Coppertoppe, which features modern amenities, full breakfasts and artful décor as well as cooking, gardening and other classes, visit www.coppertoppe.com.