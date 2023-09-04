 Skip to main content
Cruisin' Downtown, a car trip down memory lane

Mercedes S40K
Sterling Fafard, 2, of Nashua, drives a Mercedes S40K, remotely controlled by his mom, at Cruising Downtown.

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader

It’s a mecca of metal, muscle and moxie — and one of New Hampshire’s largest one-day events.

On Saturday, an estimated 30,000 to 50,000 people came to Elm Street in downtown Manchester to check out 900 to 1,000 cars at Cruisin’ Downtown, the Manchester Rotary Club’s 22nd annual fundraiser for charities that benefits children and families.

Maelynn Hill of Auburn
Maelynn Hill of Auburn with Baby Lou, her 1962 Morris Mini-Minor.
John Sherman Sr. of Nantucket and Franklin, NH
John Sherman Sr. of Nantucket and Franklin, N.H., with the Shelby Cobra replica he owns with his son.
Chris Post of East Derry
Chris Post of East Derry with his purple '71 Cuda, a classic muscle car.
