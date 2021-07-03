The paper mill that once was the life force for the small village of Ashuelot is no more, but ghosts of its vibrant past can be seen in the pages of a new book of photos.
Photographer Linda James grew up next door to the mill on the Ashuelot River. Her parents owned the only grocery store in the village of 300 people and she used to deliver food to mill workers as a teenager.
James, who now lives in South Carolina, said going back into the mill to take the photos that appear in the book, “Dark Waters,” was a return to years past.
“You have all the memories from the haunted hallways and the voices you used to hear,” James said.
The mill shut down after being heavily damaged in the historic October 2005 flooding of the Ashuelot River.
According to a December 2005 Boston Globe report, “torrential rains breached a nearby dam in October and the river invaded the boiler room. The flood water caused sections of the building to collapse and washed out ramps leading to the loading dock. Two trucks that disappeared downriver have yet to be found.”
In April 2020, a three-alarm fire destroyed most of the mill, the wreckage of which has since been torn down.
The heart of the town
The property’s owner, Gary O’Neal, said the mill remains part of Ashuelot’s life story, though it is now a painful memory for many.
“For a lot of them, it’s difficult to look at,” O’Neal said.
O’Neal’s family has owned the mill since 1908, three generations making tissue paper and gift wrap. It was one of nine mills dotting the river in the southwestern corner of the state.
Ashuelot, a village in the town of Winchester, is still a tight community, made up of a lot of families of former mill workers.
Its 19th-century industrial revolution was the product of the river and the railroads. People from Hinsdale and Winchester could ride the train to the mills, or they could live in Ashuelot and walk to work, as many did, O’Neal said.
Today, residents have to leave town for work in Keene, neighboring Brattleboro, Vt., and beyond.
“The train came in 1830, and that’s why the mill was initially constructed as a sawmill,” O’Neal said.
After the sawmill shut down (“The owners figured there was no lumber left in Vermont and New Hampshire,” O’Neal said), the mill was refitted to manufacture paper products.
Coming back
James’ photographs are of the mill after its shutdown, but before the fire.
She had been traveling the country for years, taking photos of abandoned spaces before she decided to come back home and focus on the mill. O’Neal, wowed by the quality of James’ photos, encouraged her work and perspective.
“(She’s) someone who literally lived next to the mill, remembered it when she grew up, and came back and looked at it again,” O’Neal said.
James said when she walked back into the mill years later, she felt a rush of emotion — a connection that others probably feel as well.
“I see what’s left from people’s feelings down there,” she said.
James is working on another book about the mill, this time writing the full history of the structure and the village.
James wants her book of photographs and her coming history to show people the world that used to exist in this small mill town.
O’Neal hopes people can see the beauty in James’ photographs, and in the skeleton of the mill that stood at the heart of the community along the river.
“It’s just a million bricks now,” he said.