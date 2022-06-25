The Dean Farm murder mystery captured New England readers more than a century ago, playing out in the newspapers like an Agatha Christie novel with colorful characters, multiple suspects and plot twists.
The true-crime story was never solved, but author Kenneth M. Sheldon believes his new book, “Deep Water: Murder, Scandal, and Intrigue in a New England Town,” published by Down East Books, has all the clues you need to solve it yourself.
In 1918, William K. Dean was found brutally murdered on his farm in Jaffrey, his body hog-tied and dumped in a rainwater cistern.
The three main suspects were Dean’s wife, an invalid in the early stages of dementia; Dean’s best friend, a politically powerful banker and judge; and a rich tenant renting a house on the farm whom many suspected was a German spy.
But suspicion fell on many, and the theories as to who actually did the crime divided the small Monadnock Region town for two decades, Sheldon said.
“It’s almost like somebody threw in all of these red herrings to make you go off in all these different directions. It really feels that way in terms of the number of explanations,” Sheldon said in a recent interview at his Peterborough home.
“It resonates with things that we’re dealing with now. It was the end of World War I, so there was a lot of fear … about foreign intrigue and terrorists and that kind of thing. There was a fair bit of xenophobia — anybody with a foreign-sounding name was suspect,” he said. “And then there were the biases that people have, based on their social or economic background, that they bring to an issue. All of the things that we’re dealing with now.”
While the century-old cold case has faded from the memory of most New Englanders, residents in the Monadnock Region, especially those in Jaffrey, still discuss the mystery today.
“People grew up hearing about it. High school students study it,” Sheldon said. “Beyond that, the interest kind of today fades out. But back in the day, this was being covered by the Boston papers. It was being covered all across New England.
“It was a big deal. Murder wasn’t that common a thing, especially the murder of a popular, well-known guy (with) no idea why it happened. There was no reasonable motive.”
A centennial play
In 2017, Sheldon was commissioned by the Jaffrey Historical Society to write a play about the case to mark the 100th anniversary in 2018.
“It ended up being a one-man play with a big audio visual component. I described it as being like a Ken Burns film with a live narrator,” Sheldon said.
Researching for the play, Sheldon read through thousands of pages of FBI documents, hundreds and hundreds of newspaper clippings, the transcript of the grand jury hearing, and a couple of other unpublished manuscripts. The volume of material he unearthed was far more than he could fit in that one play, he said.
But the sudden death in 2019 of Jaffrey businessman Mark Bean, owner of the matchbook maker D.D. Bean & Sons Co. and a longtime researcher of the case, pushed Sheldon to dive deeper.
“(Mark Bean) was kind of the driving force of investigating this further,” Sheldon said.
Years ago, Bean gave a talk at the Amos Fortune Forum in Jaffrey, a speaking series, about the murder and had his own guess as to who did it. (Bean’s grandfather wasn’t a suspect in the murder, but also is referenced in Sheldon’s book.)
Bean’s mother, Margaret Bean, had transcribed the lengthy grand jury notes from the phonetic Pitman shorthand of the day into a book that the Jaffrey Historical Society published in 1989.
“It’s not an easy read … but it’s important because it tells you something about how the hearing was conducted,” Sheldon said.
There was also a book published earlier by Boston newspaperman Bert Ford, who wrote extensively on the case and compiled his coverage into a book at the behest of the Dean family.
“It’s an important book, but … it was as much about raising circulation as it was about the murder,” Sheldon said, describing much of it as hyperbolic.
Since then, a few people have written short or fictionalized accounts of the case, but nobody had ever written an in-depth examination of it looking at all of the evidence.
And that is what Sheldon set out to do with “Deep Water.” The project was bolstered by the Jaffrey Historical Society, which gave Sheldon a grant to support his two-year research and writing process.
“The fact that (the murder) happened 100 years ago, it doesn’t matter. An injustice was done, and to whatever extent is possible we should find out what actually happened,” Sheldon said.
Readings planned
Sheldon is the former West Coast bureau chief for Byte Magazine. He has also written for publications ranging from Acoustic Guitar to New Hampshire Magazine and Yankee Magazine, where he has been a regular columnist.
He is the author of several books, including “Welcome to Frost Heaves,” a collection of Yankee humor written under his pen name Fred Marple, and he performs as the the tongue-in-cheek character in his “Frost Heaves Variety Show.”
