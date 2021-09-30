DEERFIELD -- Jennifer Boxwell lives two miles from the Deerfield fairgrounds and usually visits several times when the fair is running.
When last year’s fair was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it left a void for Boxwell and so many others who have made the Deerfield Fair an annual tradition.
“We missed it last year. It was weird not to have it, but we’re glad it’s back,” she said.
Boxwell joined thousands of other fairgoers who couldn’t wait for the gates to open Thursday morning.
The 144th annual fair, which runs through Sunday, is expected to attract a larger crowd because it wasn’t held last year and people are eager for a return of their fall traditions.
Donald Wyman, president of the Deerfield Fair Association, said he predicts attendance could be 50% higher than a typical year. The fair attracted just over 122,000 visitors in 2019 before the pandemic hit.
“We’ve sold almost four times as many tickets online this year as we did ... in 2019, so that’s going well,” he said.
Because the state is not under a mask mandate, Wyman said masks are optional at the fairgrounds.
“We just told everybody to be as safe as you choose to be. Some of the booths and our buildings, the superintendents have taken their own precautions to do what they want to do. If they choose to make it one-way traffic, then they do. If you have to ask questions and you have to get really close, (a worker) could ask you to wear a mask. It’s their choice,” he said.
Wyman spent much of Thursday walking the fairgrounds to meet with visitors who were happy to see it return.
“I want to see the fair continue like it did when I was young. Keep it a family fair. That’s what I like about it, it’s the family atmosphere,” he said.
Deerfield residents Rand and Angela Bean have lived in town 30 years and attend every year. They’re fans of the horse pulling, demonstrations, woodsman events, and the animals, especially the sheep.
They wasted no time devouring their maple bacon fried dough.
“I make my way around the food map to see what I’m going to hit each year,” Angela said.
Rand said he also likes to see the local or New Hampshire-based businesses showing their products at the fair.
“There are barn buildings and all kinds of stuff,” he said.
The fair also inspired them to get some backyard chickens.
Manchester resident Kelley Zogopoulos and her family were thrilled to return to the fair after last year’s break.
“It feels fun!” her 7-year-old daughter, Riley, shouted with excitement.
She and her sister, Brielle, 4, got their faces painted before taking a ride on the tilt-a-whirl.
Not being able to attend last year was disappointing, Zogopoulos said.
“We have kids and being able to come and see the animals and the rides and all the food, it’s fun for the family,” she said.
Scott Jackson was glad to be back as well.
The retired Derry assistant fire chief, who lives in Epping, is a chainsaw artist who attracts an audience alongside fellow artist Danny Burns of Augusta, Maine.
Jackson used his chainsaw to carve a spooky pumpkin while Burns worked on a bear’s face.
“We enjoy the people,” he said. “Without the people there is no fair.”