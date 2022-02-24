“When you’re young, you reject your history,” a bar owner tells Mike Clayton near the end of New Hampshire author Ernesto Burden’s new novel, “Slate.”
“When you’re a little older, you go looking for it, and you cling to it a little because it helps you make sense of the world, and your place in it. But nothing’s permanent …”
“Slate’’ is set in Vermont but the history of its places and people would fit comfortably and recognizably in more than a few Granite State towns.
Burden’s day job is as publisher of New Hampshire specialty magazines and a business review. As novelist, he succeeds in teasing out several distinct characters in this story. It is set in modern times but with a background stretching to the French and Indian War.
A reader can feel winter’s cold in both the town’s main street and in the hearts of some of its leading citizens. You may also feel you know the local diner, the back alley bar, and perhaps the editor of the local weekly.
Mike Clayton has been drawn back to his hometown by his estranged father, who is dying of cancer and wants his son to take over the family-owned hardware store. The son is reluctant but stays in part because his first love has also returned.
The two, along with a former rock singer-turned-bookstore owner, are the book’s main characters. Burden fills them with enough conflicts and dreams to sustain your interest.
You feel their angst as thirty-somethings trying to figure out where their roots belong, and whether roots really matter.
You want to stay to the end to see which of the trio might choose to remain in the mythical town of Pecksford, and with whom.
At 235 pages, “Slate” is a breezy read, divided into chapters that rarely run more than three pages, which makes more glaring the unfortunate typographical errors that pop up throughout the text.
Slate, from Plaidswede Publishing, Concord, N.H. $19.95.